July 16, 2020

‘My Cat From Hell’ tackles working at home with feisty felines


By Taylor Neumann

Jackson Galzxy in ‘My Cat From Hell: Cat Sh#t Crazy!’

Has your furry companion been a little . . . “off” this quarantine? Maybe a little . . . crazy? The new Animal Planet special My Cat From Hell: Cat Sh#t Crazy! (Saturday) takes a look at some of these cats that have gone off the deep end with their owners now staying at home, and it’s up to resident cat behaviorist and expert Jackson Galaxy to figure it out. Only this time, unlike the normal routine, he can’t visit these families in their homes. Thanks to the power of technology, Galaxy is still able to make a difference and change families’ lives for the better.

“On the plus side, I don’t have to bleed, so that’s cool,” said Galaxy of his new working arrangement. “But on the negative side, I don’t actually get to meet the cats. . . . And there’s so much of my work that usually depends on that aspect of things, so it’s definitely challenging.”

But there was definitely a need for his help. “The reason why the episode came to be in the first place was this large problem that, as we all started to shelter in place, our cats were suddenly like, wait a minute, nobody’s leaving? Ever? . . . And the more we get on each other’s nerves, then the more the cats pick up on it. They sort of take that energy and run with it.”

Comments

comments


About Jared Stamm

View all posts by Jared Stamm
July 16, 2020

Ask Matt: Is there any chance that ‘Council of Dads’ will be saved?

Question: We found a good show that we really enjoyed, NBC’s Council of Dads, and we saw where it is […]

July 16, 2020

Rick’s Picks: ‘Fridge Wars’

weekJuly12_DYK_FridgeWars

By Rick Gables The CW will premiere its new culinary competition series Fridge Wars on Sunday, Aug. 2 at 8 […]

July 16, 2020

ReMIND, ReWIND – ‘Star Trek’: Where are they now?

weekJuly12_ReMIND_StarTrek

Never fully able to separate themselves from their classic characters, the original “Star Trek” actors boldly continued exploring new projects […]

July 15, 2020

Granville Sentinel 7.16.20

July 15, 2020

Whitehall Times 7.16.20

July 15, 2020

Granville youth soccer sign up

Registration for the 28th year of Granville youth soccer will take place at the Granville Little League Pavilion on Wednesday, […]

July 15, 2020

Granville bank sale pending

td-bank

It’s official. The former TD Bank building on Main Street is sold. CBRE broker Craig Darby, the listing agent of […]

July 15, 2020

Washington County COVID cases stand at 4

Washington County Public Safety

By Matthew Saari There are four active COVID-19 cases in Washington County. Every day, the Washington County Department of Public […]

July 15, 2020

Whitehall school board reorganizes

Whitehall High School

By Matthew Saari The Whitehall Board of Education reorganized itself Tuesday evening in preparation for the 2020-2021 year. First, Roxanne […]

July 15, 2020

Hearing on nuisance law Tuesday

A proposed law would give the Whitehall Village Board the authority to remove a structure’s license of occupancy.

By Matthew Saari A public hearing will be held Tuesday on a proposed law that, if passed, will give the […]

July 13, 2020

Obituary: Rose M. Gordon

Gordon, Rose2_20200712_0001 (2)

WHITEHALL –Rose M. Gordon (“Rosie”) went into the arms of the lord unexpectedly on July 11, 2020 at the Wesley […]

July 10, 2020

Obituary: Donald Herman Herbst

Herbst, Donald

Whitehall-Donald Herman Herbst, 81, of Champlain Ave., passed away peacefully at the Glens Falls Hospital, after a valiant fight with […]