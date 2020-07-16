July 17, 2020

Op-Ed – Congress considers legislation that would support local news organizations

Dean Ridings

By Dean Ridings, CEO, America’s Newspapers In the past five months, Congress has responded to the coronavirus public health crisis […]

July 16, 2020

Lakes Region FreePress – July 17, 2020

July 16, 2020

Obituary: Janet E. (Campbell) Clark

Janet Clark obit photo

Granville, NY – Janet Elizabeth (Campbell) Clark, 86, passed away on July 15, 2020 after a period of declining health, […]

July 16, 2020

Ask Matt: Is there any chance that ‘Council of Dads’ will be saved?

Question: We found a good show that we really enjoyed, NBC’s Council of Dads, and we saw where it is […]

July 16, 2020

‘My Cat From Hell’ tackles working at home with feisty felines

week0712_JacksonGalaxy

By Taylor Neumann Has your furry companion been a little . . . “off” this quarantine? Maybe a little . […]

July 16, 2020

Rick’s Picks: ‘Fridge Wars’

weekJuly12_DYK_FridgeWars

By Rick Gables The CW will premiere its new culinary competition series Fridge Wars on Sunday, Aug. 2 at 8 […]

July 16, 2020

ReMIND, ReWIND – ‘Star Trek’: Where are they now?

weekJuly12_ReMIND_StarTrek

Never fully able to separate themselves from their classic characters, the original “Star Trek” actors boldly continued exploring new projects […]

July 15, 2020

Granville Sentinel 7.16.20

July 15, 2020

Whitehall Times 7.16.20

July 15, 2020

Granville youth soccer sign up

Registration for the 28th year of Granville youth soccer will take place at the Granville Little League Pavilion on Wednesday, […]

July 15, 2020

Granville bank sale pending

td-bank

It’s official. The former TD Bank building on Main Street is sold. CBRE broker Craig Darby, the listing agent of […]

July 15, 2020

Washington County COVID cases stand at 4

Washington County Public Safety

By Matthew Saari There are four active COVID-19 cases in Washington County. Every day, the Washington County Department of Public […]