Obituary: Janet E. (Campbell) Clark

Granville, NY – Janet Elizabeth (Campbell) Clark, 86, passed away on July 15, 2020 after a period of declining health, in Granville, NY.

She was born in Newark, NJ on May 30, 1934 to Wallace Sherwood Campbell, Jr. and Marietta Ward Flater Campbell. She grew up in Chatham, NJ, graduating from Chatham High School in 1952. She attended Drew University, where she met her husband, Gordon Miner Clark, of Arlington, VT, a seminary student. They married on May 29, 1955 in Chatham, and Janet spent 18 years as a United Methodist pastor’s wife. Together they served churches in New York State, including Stephentown, Berlin, Mayfield, Johnsonville, Ticonderoga, Rupert, and Granville.

In 1973 they moved to Poultney, VT, where Gordon was the owner/manager of Clark’s IGA for 15 years.

While raising their four children they enjoyed many camping trips to Maine and Cape Cod, and, in 1972, an epic 6-week cross-country journey to Oregon and back, in a Citroen station wagon, pulling a pop-up camper.

Janet was employed at various times in her life as a secretary and bookkeeper, including at Telescope Folding Furniture and Clark’s IGA.

She was a social butterfly in her youth, and always enjoyed social events and gatherings of friends and family. She taught 4-H cooking and sewing classes and enjoyed playing bridge. She was warm, generous, funny, and loving, a good sport and a great Mom. All who knew her will remember her laughter, her apt and ready retorts, and her uncanny memory for song lyrics.

After Gordon’s death in 1997, she was no longer able to live independently, but she enjoyed her life at Holbrook’s Adult Home in Granville, and later at the Orchard Nursing and Convalescence Home/Slate Valley Center in Granville. Janet’s family would like to thank the many kind staff at both facilities who cared for her with such compassion and empathy.

Janet was predeceased by her parents; her husband of 42 years, Gordon Miner Clark; her brother Thomas C. Campbell, and a great-grandson, Marcus. She is survived by her four children: Eric Clark and wife Kristine of Amsterdam, NY, Timothy Clark and wife Jennifer, of Chesterfield, NH, Sara Glennon and husband Robert, of Brattleboro, VT, and Heather Loomis and husband Jeffrey, of Hampton, NY; and her 13 grandchildren: Jessica, Lindsay, Zachary , Gretchen, Joshua, Anthony, Chelsea, Clark, Mollie, Graham, Rhys, Grace, and Madison and one great-granddaughter, Josephine. She also leaves a brother, Bud Campbell and his wife Dina of Scottsdale, AZ, beloved sisters- and brother-in-law Martha, Ardis, and Donald, and many nieces and nephews.

Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Arlington, Vermont, next to her husband.

A private memorial service will be planned for the future. Any memorial donations may be sent to Music & Memory, Inc. 160 First Street, PO Box 590, Mineola, NY 11501. Music & Memory (musicandmemory.org) is a non-profit organization that helps individuals with a wide range of cognitive and physical conditions to engage with the world, ease pain, and reclaim their humanity through the use of personalized music playlists.

