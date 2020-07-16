July 16, 2020

Rick’s Picks: ‘Fridge Wars’


By Rick Gables

The CW will premiere its new culinary competition series Fridge Wars on Sunday, Aug. 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Top Canadian Chefs compete to make an amazing feast using leftover ingredients found in your fridge. Host Emma Hunter visits a family’s home and conducts a surprise fridge raid. The competition then commences back at the studio. Once the clock starts, the chefs have 45 minutes to get dinner on the table, cooking with ingredients they have not seen for people they have never met. When time is up, the family tastes each meal, scoring them on look, taste and originality. After a second round with a second family, which includes a unique culinary crisis, the final family scores are tabulated, revealing the winner of the Fridge Wars battle.

Emma Hunter and Wallace Wong in ‘Fridge Wars’ (photo © Canadian Broadcasting Corporation 2020)

Popular series Pit Bulls & Parolees returns to Animal Planet on Saturday, July 25 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Tia Torres dedicates her life to running Villalobos Rescue Center, the largest pit bull rescue center in the country, where she works tirelessly to dismantle the unfair stereotypes placed on pit bulls. In fulfilling this mission, she also offers a fresh start to individuals recently released from prison who work for her as staffers and volunteers. After nearly 30 years in rescue, Tia thinks she has seen it all – but this season, New Orleans rescue life keeps her guessing. In the season premiere, Tia and the Villalobos team receive an unexpected call when a local adopter returns her new canine companion, Sweetcakes, soon after taking her home. Mariah, Tia’s daughter, works to rescue Mr. Crowley, a well-behaved dog that was abandoned at a store after his homeless owner could no longer care for him. Viewers also meet Alicia, an extremely emaciated dog desperate for a second chance at life after she is brought to the Villalobos dog boutique in the French Quarter.

Food Network will premiere its new eight-episode series All-Star Best Thing I Ever Ate on Monday, July 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The network’s biggest stars offer the ultimate guide for the best dishes they have ever had while also giving viewers an up close and personal look at recipes to make at home. Whether it is the most sensational sandwiches, best burgers, or one-of-a-kind dishes, Food Network icons showcase the best bites they have tasted, with Sunny Anderson, Valerie Bertinelli, Alton Brown, Anne Burrell, Bobby Flay and Alex Guarnaschelli also sharing some of their own personal recipes that take on each episode’s culinary theme, perfect for viewers at home.

July 15, 2020

Granville Sentinel 7.16.20

July 15, 2020

Whitehall Times 7.16.20

July 15, 2020

Granville youth soccer sign up

Registration for the 28th year of Granville youth soccer will take place at the Granville Little League Pavilion on Wednesday, […]

July 15, 2020

Granville bank sale pending

td-bank

It’s official. The former TD Bank building on Main Street is sold. CBRE broker Craig Darby, the listing agent of […]

July 15, 2020

Washington County COVID cases stand at 4

Washington County Public Safety

By Matthew Saari There are four active COVID-19 cases in Washington County. Every day, the Washington County Department of Public […]

July 15, 2020

Whitehall school board reorganizes

Whitehall High School

By Matthew Saari The Whitehall Board of Education reorganized itself Tuesday evening in preparation for the 2020-2021 year. First, Roxanne […]

July 15, 2020

Hearing on nuisance law Tuesday

A proposed law would give the Whitehall Village Board the authority to remove a structure’s license of occupancy.

By Matthew Saari A public hearing will be held Tuesday on a proposed law that, if passed, will give the […]

July 13, 2020

Obituary: Rose M. Gordon

Gordon, Rose2_20200712_0001 (2)

WHITEHALL –Rose M. Gordon (“Rosie”) went into the arms of the lord unexpectedly on July 11, 2020 at the Wesley […]

July 10, 2020

Obituary: Donald Herman Herbst

Herbst, Donald

Whitehall-Donald Herman Herbst, 81, of Champlain Ave., passed away peacefully at the Glens Falls Hospital, after a valiant fight with […]