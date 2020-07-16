Rick’s Picks: ‘Fridge Wars’

By Rick Gables

The CW will premiere its new culinary competition series Fridge Wars on Sunday, Aug. 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Top Canadian Chefs compete to make an amazing feast using leftover ingredients found in your fridge. Host Emma Hunter visits a family’s home and conducts a surprise fridge raid. The competition then commences back at the studio. Once the clock starts, the chefs have 45 minutes to get dinner on the table, cooking with ingredients they have not seen for people they have never met. When time is up, the family tastes each meal, scoring them on look, taste and originality. After a second round with a second family, which includes a unique culinary crisis, the final family scores are tabulated, revealing the winner of the Fridge Wars battle.

Popular series Pit Bulls & Parolees returns to Animal Planet on Saturday, July 25 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Tia Torres dedicates her life to running Villalobos Rescue Center, the largest pit bull rescue center in the country, where she works tirelessly to dismantle the unfair stereotypes placed on pit bulls. In fulfilling this mission, she also offers a fresh start to individuals recently released from prison who work for her as staffers and volunteers. After nearly 30 years in rescue, Tia thinks she has seen it all – but this season, New Orleans rescue life keeps her guessing. In the season premiere, Tia and the Villalobos team receive an unexpected call when a local adopter returns her new canine companion, Sweetcakes, soon after taking her home. Mariah, Tia’s daughter, works to rescue Mr. Crowley, a well-behaved dog that was abandoned at a store after his homeless owner could no longer care for him. Viewers also meet Alicia, an extremely emaciated dog desperate for a second chance at life after she is brought to the Villalobos dog boutique in the French Quarter.

Food Network will premiere its new eight-episode series All-Star Best Thing I Ever Ate on Monday, July 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The network’s biggest stars offer the ultimate guide for the best dishes they have ever had while also giving viewers an up close and personal look at recipes to make at home. Whether it is the most sensational sandwiches, best burgers, or one-of-a-kind dishes, Food Network icons showcase the best bites they have tasted, with Sunny Anderson, Valerie Bertinelli, Alton Brown, Anne Burrell, Bobby Flay and Alex Guarnaschelli also sharing some of their own personal recipes that take on each episode’s culinary theme, perfect for viewers at home.

