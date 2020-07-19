July 19, 2020

Rick’s Picks: Network news from SHOWTIME & more


By Rick Gables

The Circus returns to SHOWTIME as America approaches a monumental presidential election, confronts systemic racism and endures a deadly pandemic and economic upheaval. New weekly 30-minute episodes will premiere on Sunday, Aug. 16, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and continue through the election. Co-hosts John Heilemann, Alex Wagner and Mark McKinnon will again take viewers behind the scenes as the Trump and Biden campaigns hurtle toward a historic Election Day in November.

‘The Circus’ courtesy of SHOWTIME

Travel Channel will premiere its new six-part series Into the Unknown on Monday, July 27, at 11 p.m. ET/PT. A longtime adventurer, survivalist and military veteran, Cliff Simon is no stranger to danger and battling the extreme. Fascinated by the supernatural all his life, Simon is now taking his expertise on a personal mission, deep into the murky world of the paranormal. On a hunt for answers to the nightmarish myths and legends that have haunted locals for millennia, Simon uses his skills to hike, swim and even crawl his way into places most would not dare go. In the series premiere, Simon heads deep into the heart of the Louisiana bayou where, according to legend, lurks a swamp monster known as the Rougarou.

Disney Channel sets Friday, July 31, at 8 p.m. ET/PT for the premiere telecast of its new original movie Upside-Down Magic. A whimsical summer adventure for kids and families, this an enchanting twist on a classic story of friendship and self-discovery. Based on The New York Times–bestselling children’s book of the same name, this movie stars newcomer Izabela Rose and Siena Agudong as two best friends Nory and Reina as they begin their journey at the Sage Academy for Magical Studies. Reina’s expert ability to harness the power of fire lands her at the top of her class of Flares, with Nory’s wonky magic landing her in a class for those with upside-down magic.

Cliff Simon of ‘Into the Unknown’ courtesy of Travel Channel

SYFY will premiere the new season of its fan-favorite series Wynonna Earp on Sunday, July 26, at 10 p.m. ET/PT. In Season 4, the infamous Earp Curse is broken, and witty and wild demon hunter Wynonna Earp would love to be celebrating with cold whisky and hot donuts. Too bad she must rescue everyone she loves, save the town of Purgatory and take on her most diabolical, Earp-hating enemy yet, all without her trustworthy gun Peacemaker.

