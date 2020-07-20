Update on positive antigen tests reported from Manchester, Vermont area

T hirty-five of 63 people with a positive antigen test for COVID-19 reported to the Health Department by Manchester Medical Center since July 10 have had a PCR test.

Of those 35, 33 were negative and 2 were positive by PCR test.

The Vermont Department of Health treats all positive antigen tests as presumed positive cases, and has been reaching out to each person to give public health guidance to isolate, trace their contacts, and recommend a confirmatory PCR test.

As of July [...]

