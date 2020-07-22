July 22, 2020

Whitehall Times 7.23.20

July 21, 2020

Whitehall man arrested after 3-hour standoff

police

By Matthew Saari A three-hour standoff came to end just after 7 a.m. Tuesday morning after Whitehall police took a […]

July 21, 2020

Chasin’ Racin’: ‘One Wild Wednesday’

By Mark Kane “One Wild Wednesday” was the name of a Special Wednesday night at the “Track of Champions” Fonda […]

July 20, 2020

Obituary: Robert A. Dieckert

WELLS, VT –   Robert A. Dieckert, 88, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Slate Valley Center in […]

July 20, 2020

Update on positive antigen tests reported from Manchester, Vermont area

Thirty-five of 63 people with a positive antigen test for COVID-19 reported to the Health Department by Manchester Medical Center […]

July 19, 2020

Ask Matt: How will ‘Supernatural’ finish shooting the series?

Question: How is Supernatural going to film its final two episodes considering that all of the necessary main and supporting […]

July 19, 2020

The dark side of the Gilded Age returns in ‘The Alienist’

weekJuly19_DakotaFanningAlienist

By Ryan Berenz In early 2018, TNT debuted The Alienist, an often gruesome psychological murder mystery set in 1896 Manhattan, […]

July 19, 2020

Rick’s Picks: Network news from SHOWTIME & more

weekJuly19_DYK_Simon

By Rick Gables The Circus returns to SHOWTIME as America approaches a monumental presidential election, confronts systemic racism and endures […]

July 19, 2020

ReMIND, ReWIND – The bad and the bumbling

weekJuly19_ReMIND_Homer

By David Cohea, ReMIND magazine Early TV dads were of a common stock – in black and white and pure […]

July 17, 2020

Obituary: Joseph M. Gilbert

Joseph Gilbert obit photo

Joseph M. Gilbert of Ocean Grove and Clifton, NJ, formerly of Bloomfield, NJ, (90) passed away on July 14, 2020 […]

July 17, 2020

Op-Ed – Congress considers legislation that would support local news organizations

Dean Ridings

By Dean Ridings, CEO, America’s Newspapers In the past five months, Congress has responded to the coronavirus public health crisis […]

July 16, 2020

Lakes Region FreePress – July 17, 2020