July 23, 2020

Lakes Region FreePress – July 24, 2020

July 23, 2020

Obituary: Ernest L. Steves Sr.

Ernest Steves Sr. obit photo

Mr. Ernest L Steves Sr. age 91, of Whitehall /Fort Ann, NY, passed away Wednesday July 22, 2020, at Glens […]

July 22, 2020

Whitehall Times 7.23.20

July 22, 2020

Granville Sentinel 7.23.20

July 21, 2020

Whitehall man arrested after 3-hour standoff

police

By Matthew Saari A three-hour standoff came to end just after 7 a.m. Tuesday morning after Whitehall police took a […]

July 21, 2020

Chasin’ Racin’: ‘One Wild Wednesday’

Nick Stone uses a high side pass to pick up the Hondo Classic.

By Mark Kane “One Wild Wednesday” was the name of a Special Wednesday night at the “Track of Champions” Fonda […]

July 20, 2020

Obituary: Robert A. Dieckert

WELLS, VT –   Robert A. Dieckert, 88, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Slate Valley Center in […]

July 20, 2020

Update on positive antigen tests reported from Manchester, Vermont area

Thirty-five of 63 people with a positive antigen test for COVID-19 reported to the Health Department by Manchester Medical Center […]

July 19, 2020

Ask Matt: How will ‘Supernatural’ finish shooting the series?

Question: How is Supernatural going to film its final two episodes considering that all of the necessary main and supporting […]

July 19, 2020

The dark side of the Gilded Age returns in ‘The Alienist’

weekJuly19_DakotaFanningAlienist

By Ryan Berenz In early 2018, TNT debuted The Alienist, an often gruesome psychological murder mystery set in 1896 Manhattan, […]

July 19, 2020

Rick’s Picks: Network news from SHOWTIME & more

weekJuly19_DYK_Simon

By Rick Gables The Circus returns to SHOWTIME as America approaches a monumental presidential election, confronts systemic racism and endures […]

July 19, 2020

ReMIND, ReWIND – The bad and the bumbling

weekJuly19_ReMIND_Homer

By David Cohea, ReMIND magazine Early TV dads were of a common stock – in black and white and pure […]