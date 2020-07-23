July 23, 2020

Obituary: Ernest L. Steves Sr.


Mr. Ernest L Steves Sr. age 91, of Whitehall /Fort Ann, NY, passed away Wednesday July 22, 2020, at Glens Falls Hospital.

Ernest Steves was born on November 14, 1928 in Whitehall son of Lee Steves and Agnes Wood Steves.

Ernest Steves and wife Lillian (Balch) Steves were united in marriage on July 23,1950, in North Granville. They resided on a farm in Fort Ann and later moved to a farm in Whitehall were he worked for several years before his eye sight was taken from him.

Ernest enjoyed his farming, raising cattle, buying and selling, wheeling and dealing and going to auctions. Back in the day Ernest boarded the animals from Storytown (Great Escape) and sold hay to the riding stables in this area. He also enjoyed visits from family, friends, and neighbors listening to country music and audio books.

In addition to his parents he is proceeded by his wife Lillian, his brother Earl Steves, and Earls twin sister Elsie Parker, sister Doris Sutherland and brother George Steves.

He is survived by his children Ernest Steves Jr. and wife, Nancy of Whitehall, Joanne Steves of Fort Ann, Laurie McPhee of Fort Ann and Larry Steves of Fort Ann. Grandchildren Jeffery Steves of Virgina, Travis Steves and wife Christina of Whitehall, Jennifer O’Donnell and husband David of North Carolina, Lisa McFarren of California, Shelly Goff of Hadley, Justin McPhee of Fort Ann, Ian McPhee and wife Lindsey of Hudson Falls, Kerrie Aratare and husband Chad of Fort Ann, Kristie and Brittany Steves of Fort Ann. There are several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

At his request there will be no calling hours. The family suggests that memorial contributions in his memory be made to a charity of choice.

Arrangements are under the direction of Mason Funeral Home, 18 George Street Fort Ann.

