July 24, 2020

Another week, another concert canceled


By Matthew Saari

Although Thursday proved to be the wettest day in recent memory, it wasn’t the weather that canceled yet another of Granville’s summer concerts.

Having sought guidance from the state whether an outdoor live concert would be permitted under current state guidelines and not receiving a response, the Village of Granville opted to cancel this week’s concert, inclement weather or no.

“We haven’t heard back from them,” said village clerk Rick Roberts. “I just don’t think they’re interested in engaging at this point.”

The village has been deferring to state guidance with regards to Granville’s summer concerts after canceling the first three – now four – following anonymous individuals reporting the village to the state, alleging officials are in violation of standing New York Policies Assure Uniform Safety for Everyone (PAUSE).

“My village is advertising a concert series in July,” read one such anonymous report, sent to the New York State on PAUSE Enforcement Assistance.

Roberts confirmed the village has not received any further reports handed down by the county or state but given what proved to be a controversial decision in moving ahead with the concert series, the village had opted to toe the proverbial line and await state guidance to ensure proper compliance.

“The village is hesitant to do it without the OK from the state,” said Roberts.

Although half of this year’s concerts have been canceled, Roberts said the series is not canceled as a whole and officials will continue to examine the feasibility of hosting an outdoor concert on a week-to-week basis.

“We’re just going to go along day-by-day,” he said.

Skippy and the Pistons were scheduled to take the stage Thursday. The Handpicked Band is scheduled to headline next week’s concert.

