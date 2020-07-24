July 24, 2020

Huge mural to celebrate Telescope’s centennial


A rtist Jordan Flower is back again this summer to paint a 3,700-square-foot mural celebrating Telescope Casual Furniture’s 100 years in Granville.

The artist, who lives and teaches in Richmond, Virginia, is spending every other weekend in Granville working on the mural, which is being painted on the side of the furniture company’s buildings facing Church Street.

Mural painter Jordan Flower

Flower will be devoting about 30 linear feet of wall to each decade that Telescope has been in Granville.

The company, founded in 1903, moved its operations from New York City to Granville in 1921.

“The first panel is an old postcard of Granville from 1923,” Flower said. “There will be a section all about the company’s folding wooden furniture, and the next section will be about Telescope’s vertical integration, which wasn’t common at the time. They pretty much did everything in house, from producing their own electricity, doing their own logging and woodworking and sewing.”

Telescope CEO Kathy Juckett, who commissioned Flower for this new project said: “We’re really excited to see it evolve. Jordan is starting the mural in black and white and gradually working in color. We love collaborating with him and look forward to having the mural completed for our 100-year celebration next summer.”

At 3,700 square feet, the mural is a much bigger undertaking than the 200-square-foot mural Flower painted overlooking Main Street last summer. “When there’s nothing on this wall, you notice it when you drive or walk by, but you also kind of don’t notice it. So I thought, ‘Oh, it will be about a 100 foot by 8 foot project,’” said Flower. He laughed: “It’s way more than that!”

Jordan will be in his cherry picker on Church Street painting for three more weeks this summer before classes begin back in Richmond. “Then I’ll be back for six more weeks next summer to finish up,” he said.

