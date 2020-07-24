Obituary: Hilda Elizabeth (O’dell) Hamel

Hilda Elizabeth Hamel (O’dell), 84, of Ticonderoga, New York, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at her home with her loving daughter Friedora, her son Paul and granddaughter Shaunna at her side.

Hilda was born on Aug. 1, 1935, in Ticonderoga, New York, to Dewey Everett O’dell and Elizabeth Marie O’dell (Harris).

In addition to her parents, Hilda was predeceased by her first husband Paul Aldoris Hamel of Hinesburg, Vermont, with whom she had two children, Paul and Richard Hamel; her second husband Dorick “Rick” Pelerin of Ticonderoga, New York, with whom she had two more children, Friedora and Steve Pelerin; her partner Charles Cocklin of Castleton, Vermont; and her loving granddaughter Christine Haley of Cambridge, Vermont.

Hilda enjoyed a life of quietness in the country in the home that she and Chuck shared together for 35 years. What started out as a trailer became a large house built by hand by Chuck. At their home, Hilda and Chuck hosted many family gatherings and birthday parties and accommodated family and friends alike throughout the years. Hilda was the best hostess.

Hilda also was a jack of all trades doing many different jobs throughout her life.

For Hilda, family was her life. She always lent a helping hand or an ear whenever someone needed one. Hilda enjoyed car rides in the evening to look for deer, creamies at the local ice cream shop in the summer as well as yard sales, walks on her road with her daughter and grandchildren and trips to her sister Rosemary’s house to do their sleepovers.

She loved to collect clowns, teapots and plants, and if you heard music you knew it wasn’t only for her; it was also for her plants. She loved to watch “Law and Order: NCIS,” “Jeopardy!,” “Wheel of Fortune” and “The Price Is Right.” She loved her coffee in the morning and sitting on the porch until it got too hot to do so. She knew all her neighbors as they all knew her. She had a zest for life and always wore bedazzled jeans and had a short, dyed hairstyle in various shades of red, purple and pink. She was 84 years old, but to look at her and to know her you would never have known unless she told you.

Hilda is survived by her four children and their spouses/life partners: Paul Hamel and life partner Diane, Richard and Kathy Hamel, Friedora Haley and life partner Chris and Steve Pelerin and partner Tammy. Hilda also is survived by her two sisters Joanne White and Rosemary Smith and her brother Pete Odell in addition to eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. All will miss her and love her dearly.

A funeral for Hilda will take place on Friday, July 31, at 10 a.m. at the Resurrection Park Cemetery, 200 Hinesburg Rd., South Burlington, Vermont.

Comments

comments