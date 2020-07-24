July 24, 2020

Whitehall library to open Aug. 4


T he Whitehall Free Library will reopen on Tuesday, Aug 4, at Level 2 of service.

Level 2 will allow patrons to access curbside service, which will make it possible for patrons to pick up items ordered through interlibrary loan. The staff also will be available to help patrons order items by calling the library during its summer hours at 518-499-1366.

Summer hours are Tuesdays from 3:30 to 8:30 p.m., Wednesday from 3 to 8:30 p.m., Thursday from 2 to 6 p.m., Friday, from 3 to 8:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Library staff will call patrons when items are ready for pickup. Patrons are asked to continue to use the book drop for returns.

On Tuesday, Aug. 18, Level 2 will be re-evaluated, and implementation of Level 3 will be determined based on recommendations from state and local health officials.

The library staff are eager to see their patrons again. During this time the library has been under construction, and staff look forward to showing everyone the completed projects.

