Rick’s Picks – Fall TV lineup

By Rick Gables

CBS’s prime time fall lineup will include at least one new comedy B Positive (Thursdays), two new dramas The Equalizer (Sundays) and Clarice (mid-season), along with 23 returning series, including its #1 series NCIS (Tuesdays), #1 comedy Young Sheldon (Thursdays), #1 new comedy Bob ♥ Abishola (Mondays); #1 new series FBI: Most Wanted (Tuesdays) and #1 news program 60 Minutes (Sundays).

Other popular returning series include: NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS New Orleans (Sundays); The Neighborhood, All Rise, and Bull (Mondays); FBI (Tuesdays); Survivor, The Amazing Race and Seal Team (Wednesdays); Mom, The Unicorn and Evil (Thursdays); MacGyver, Magnum P.I. and Blue Bloods (Fridays); and Crimetime Saturday and 48 Hours (Saturdays). Over the next four weeks, this column will cover the fall lineups of the other broadcast networks.

HBO’s new drama series Lovecraft Country debuts Sunday, Aug. 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Based on the novel of the same name by Matt Ruff, the ten-episode series follows Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors) as he journeys with his childhood friend Letitia (Jurnee Smollett) and his uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) on a road trip from Chicago across 1950s Jim Crow America in search of his missing father Montrose (Michael Kenneth Williams). Their search-and-rescue turns into a struggle to survive and overcome both the racist terrors of white America and monstrous creatures that could be ripped from an H.P. Lovecraft paperback. The series also stars Aunjanue Ellis, Jada Harris and Wunmi Mosaku. Recurring guests include Jamie Chung, Jamie Neumann, Jordan Patrick Smith and Tony Goldwyn.

A&E will debut two new series as part of its summer 2020 lineup. Hosted by comedy legend and personal collector Jeff Foxworthy, What’s It Worth? premieres on Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The new 30-minute series debuts ahead of a two-hour What’s It Worth? Live series sneak peek that will launch this fall. With people across the nation spending more time inside their homes than ever, this half-hour series follows Jeff as he scours the country in search of truly unique possessions and collectibles with shocking values –without ever leaving his Georgia man cave.

Then, following at 10 p.m. ET/PT, the new series Extreme Unboxing showcases a group of daring entrepreneurs as they buy large boxes of discounted merchandise for pennies on the dollar, sight unseen. Viewers will watch as each team bets big and reveals the contents of the boxes for what they hope are big profits.

Comments

comments