‘Romance in the Air’ star Cindy Busby looks back on childhood summers

By Barb Oates

Hallmark Channel’s first original movie for the month, Romance in the Air (Aug. 1), will send you down memory lane, taking you back to how you enjoyed your summers growing up. The film follows Eden (played by Cindy Busby, Cedar Cove), who returns to Lake Tahoe, where she spent much of her younger years, where she reunites with her childhood friend (Torrance Coombs, Reign).

Busby shares, “Life is full of different paths you can take. I think all of us have a lot of ‘what-ifs’ and near-misses, and we can spend a lot of time worrying about whether we’ve made the right decisions in life,” Coombs says. “It’s a special feeling when the universe brings someone back into your life at the right moment, whether it’s romantic or otherwise. This movie is a celebration of one of those moments.

“Growing up, I loved playing soccer, being part of a swim team and riding my bike. I’d have lots of sleepovers with my friends, and I was lucky enough to have a pool, so that was my go-to spot because it can be very hot and humid in Montreal. We enjoyed many backyard barbeques with family and I LOVED going to the water slides. To this day that’s still one of my favorite things to do.”

Busby loved the movie’s script for all of its nostalgic feel. “From summers on the lake to small-town familiar faces in the ice cream parlor and, of course, that summer crush that never worked out,” she adds. “I think as we grow up sometimes life gets ahead of us and becomes fast-paced, so it can be easy to lose track of what we really want, but when we take time to ground ourselves and come back to our roots, well, beautiful and unexpected things can happen.”

The film’s picturesque landscapes add to the tranquility of its subject matter, and some shots involving a hot air balloon were done in Utah. “I’d been up in balloons a couple times before, but this was the first time I got to operate the controls,” Coombs tells. “We had a licensed pilot hidden in the basket who would tap my leg when it was time to hit the burner, but after a while he stopped tapping because I got the rhythm of it. It’s amazing how quickly the balloon begins to descend when you aren’t pumping hot air into it.”

Comments

comments