Obituary: Judith A. Pauquette

Judith ‘Judy’ Pauquette passed away at her home on July 25, 2020 at the age of 84. She was born in Leicester, England to the late Horatio Nelson and Constance Ethel Morton Smith.

Judy lived in Oneonta and later Middle Granville, NY. She operated Judy’s Beauty Shoppe out of her home and considered her customers friends. She and her husband, Frank, enjoyed gardening, canning and preserving, and traveling. Together, they moved to South Carolina to enjoy retirement. Judy had a heart of gold and being able to do for others gave her the greatest joy.

Left to treasure her memory are her son, Todd (Krista) Bradon of Louisville, KY; granddaughter and daughter by adoption, Terasa (Eddie) Lott of Darlington; grandsons, Cody (Aubrey) Bradon, Jack Bradon, and Graham Bradon; brother, Ray (Jean) Smith; and two great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Francis Pauquette; daughter, Sherry Bradon Nichols; son, Dean Bradon; and sister, Margaret Stokes.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in the Granville, NY area.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Darlington County Humane Society Rescue, PO Box 503, Darlington, SC 29540 or The Food Literacy Project, 9001 Limehouse Lane, Louisville, KY 40220.

