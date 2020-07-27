Obituary: Philippina “Phyllis” Reilly

Granville , NY – Philippina “Phyllis” Reilly passed peacefully at 99 years of age at Slate Valley Center on July 23, 2020.

Phyllis was born on April 28, 1921 in Yonkers, New York, the daughter of the late Jacob and Theresa (Rollwagon) Gunther.

Phyllis was an amazing woman. She was well known throughout the area and loved. She had a smile that made you feel you had been friends forever, even if it had only been moments. She will always be remembered for her éclair cake and ham spread.

She married John Reilly on July 18, 1942. Together they raised their family for the next 43 years.

Phyllis worked at several jobs over the years, but one of her favorites was a greeter at Ames on Senior Citizen Day. She was a perfect choice. While her children were young, she volunteered through the PTO at West Pawlet school service school lunches. She was a member of the MWA and West Pawlet Volunteer Fire Dept. Women’s Auxiliary. She was a member of the Mettowee Sr. Citizens Group and was named Senior of the Year. She shared her faith with children while teaching Sunday School. She attended St. Francis Cabrini Church with John for many years. About 20 years ago she converted to Catholicism and was a communicant of St. Mary’s. In her spare time, she enjoyed bowling and bingo.

Phyllis was predeceased by her beloved husband on December 13, 1985. She was one of six children and was the last surviving one. Her siblings were Adam, Fred and Jack Gunther, Theresa Basner and Frieda Hartfelder. She will be fondly remembered by her children John Reilly III (Chris) of West Pawlet and Carolyn Morris (David) of Granville. She was blessed with five grandchildren: Gayle Malinowski(Jay), Dawn Morris (Ken), Gwyn Juckett (Phil), John “Jay” Reilly(Tiffany Johnson) and Daniel Reilly (Tammie), five great grandchildren: Adam and Amanda Ballard, Sarah and Mark Juckett and Fiona Reilly and two great great grandchildren: Kael and Quinn Ballard. She will be fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews especially Corinne and Charles Gunther, Joyce Curtis (Paul) and Fred Hartfelder (Janet).

Please do not mourn this beautiful woman, celebrate her. Tears may be shed but let us make them happy tears. She lived a wonderful life and she is finally with her John. They were apart for so long. Picture her dancing right into his arms flashing that beautiful smile.

Phyllis will be buried at Mountainview Cemetery in West Pawlet next to John. The service will be a private and at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com

Memorial contributions may be made in Phyllis’s memory to the Granville Rescue Squad or the charity of one’s choice.

