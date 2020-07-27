July 27, 2020

Obituary: Philippina “Phyllis” Reilly


Granville, NY – Philippina “Phyllis” Reilly passed peacefully at 99 years of age at Slate Valley Center on July 23, 2020.

Phyllis was born on April 28, 1921 in Yonkers, New York, the daughter of the late Jacob and Theresa (Rollwagon) Gunther.

Phyllis was an amazing woman. She was well known throughout the area and loved. She had a smile that made you feel you had been friends forever, even if it had only been moments. She will always be remembered for her éclair cake and ham spread.

She married John Reilly on July 18, 1942. Together they raised their family for the next 43 years.

Phyllis worked at several jobs over the years, but one of her favorites was a greeter at Ames on Senior Citizen Day. She was a perfect choice. While her children were young, she volunteered through the PTO at West Pawlet school service school lunches. She was a member of the MWA and West Pawlet Volunteer Fire Dept. Women’s Auxiliary. She was a member of the Mettowee Sr. Citizens Group and was named Senior of the Year. She shared her faith with children while teaching Sunday School. She attended St. Francis Cabrini Church with John for many years. About 20 years ago she converted to Catholicism and was a communicant of St. Mary’s. In her spare time, she enjoyed bowling and bingo.

Phyllis was predeceased by her beloved husband on December 13, 1985. She was one of six children and was the last surviving one. Her siblings were Adam, Fred and Jack Gunther, Theresa Basner and Frieda Hartfelder. She will be fondly remembered by her children John Reilly III (Chris) of West Pawlet and Carolyn Morris (David) of Granville. She was blessed with five grandchildren: Gayle Malinowski(Jay), Dawn Morris (Ken), Gwyn Juckett (Phil), John “Jay” Reilly(Tiffany Johnson) and Daniel Reilly (Tammie), five great grandchildren: Adam and Amanda Ballard, Sarah and Mark Juckett and Fiona Reilly and two great great grandchildren: Kael and Quinn Ballard. She will be fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews especially Corinne and Charles Gunther, Joyce Curtis (Paul) and Fred Hartfelder (Janet).

Please do not mourn this beautiful woman, celebrate her. Tears may be shed but let us make them happy tears. She lived a wonderful life and she is finally with her John. They were apart for so long. Picture her dancing right into his arms flashing that beautiful smile.

Phyllis will be buried at Mountainview Cemetery in West Pawlet next to John. The service will be a private and at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com

Memorial contributions may be made in Phyllis’s memory to the Granville Rescue Squad or the charity of one’s choice.

Comments

comments


About User

View all posts by User
July 27, 2020

Obituary: Judith A. Pauquette

Judith Pauquette obit photo

Judith ‘Judy’ Pauquette passed away at her home on July 25, 2020 at the age of 84. She was born […]

July 26, 2020

Ask Matt: Will Lauren Graham be back for Season 2 of ‘Zoey’?

Question: Given her attachment to The Mighty Ducks series on Disney+, is Lauren Graham (who plays Zoey’s boss Joan) expected […]

July 26, 2020

‘Romance in the Air’ star Cindy Busby looks back on childhood summers

weekJuly26_CindyBusbyRomanceInAir

By Barb Oates Hallmark Channel’s first original movie for the month, Romance in the Air (Aug. 1), will send you […]

July 26, 2020

Rick’s Picks – Fall TV lineup

weekJuly26_DYK_NCIS

By Rick Gables CBS’s prime time fall lineup will include at least one new comedy B Positive (Thursdays), two new […]

July 26, 2020

ReMIND ReWIND – Happy 70th anniversary to a pair of 1950 movie masterpieces

weekJuly26_ReMIND_Anniversary

The year 1950 was a great one for movies and was especially notable for the release of two landmark films […]

July 24, 2020

Manor using quilt raffle, donations to keep going

SkeneManor-20100512006-Featured

By Joanne E. McFadden   When Jean Mead was a Brownie and later a Girl Scout, her troop took yearly […]

July 24, 2020

Huge mural to celebrate Telescope’s centennial

Jordan Flower 2

Artist Jordan Flower is back again this summer to paint a 3,700-square-foot mural celebrating Telescope Casual Furniture’s 100 years in […]

July 24, 2020

Obituary: Hilda Elizabeth (O’dell) Hamel

Hilda Elizabeth Hamel obit photo

Hilda Elizabeth Hamel (O’dell), 84, of Ticonderoga, New York, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at her home […]

July 24, 2020

What will fall sports look like?

girl5

By Keith Harrington   If one thing has become obvious during the Covid-19 pandemic, it is to not make any […]

July 24, 2020

Whitehall library to open Aug. 4

whitehall library

The Whitehall Free Library will reopen on Tuesday, Aug 4, at Level 2 of service. Level 2 will allow patrons […]

July 24, 2020

Another week, another concert canceled

skippy2

By Matthew Saari Although Thursday proved to be the wettest day in recent memory, it wasn’t the weather that canceled […]

July 23, 2020

Lakes Region FreePress – July 24, 2020