Village cancels concerts into August

By Matthew Saari

Granville’s Summer Concert Series has been canceled for the foreseeable future.

Village clerk Rick Roberts broke the news Tuesday, after Mayor Paul Labas contacted the state, seeking guidance on whether to move forward on this week’s concert.

“Mayor Labas just called me after speaking with Sam Parker, our regional representative to the Governor’s Office,” Roberts said via email. “While Mr. Parker stated that he could not give guidance concerning outdoor venues/concerts, he advised that the State was taking the conservative line as far as gatherings of more than 50 were concerned.”

By which Roberts means the state’s stance hasn’t changed in the intervening weeks – although the concerts would be held in an outdoor venue, being unable to control the amount of attendees could lead to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Given that the state seems stuck in Phase IV of reopening – with Gov. Andrew Cuomo recently backpedaling on what is to be considered food in barrooms – and several businesses seem to have been forgotten, including gyms, Labas inquired if the state had additional phases planned, Roberts said.

“Mr. Parker advised that they were currently just adjusting Phase 4 on a daily/weekly basis,” said Roberts. “He stated that he did not see this changing in the next 2-3 weeks due to the continued flare-ups or ‘hot spots’ seen across the country.”

Based upon this conversation, Roberts said, the village has decided to cancel most of the remaining concerts.

“If conditions improve over the next three weeks, we will inquire and try to conduct a single concert on Aug. 20,” said Roberts. “If conditions maintain or worsen, the series will be canceled in full sometime in August.”

Roberts expressed his disappoint in the state’s decision, noting that while several states nationally are realizing “flare-ups,” at the local level COVID-19 figures are almost non-existent with Washington County cases at two; Essex County also at two; Warren County at seven and Rutland County, Vermont at zero.

“This is not the information that we hoped for as there is just not a lot of case volume seen locally, but the mayor has advised that we will comply with the state’s guidance,” Roberts said.

