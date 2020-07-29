July 29, 2020
By Matthew Saari “We’re really reinventing education…it is going to be a very different school day.” That was how Granville […]
By Jay Mullen Hartford Central School District posted a video to YouTube on Tuesday, July 28 detailing its plan for […]
By Jay Mullen Whitehall village residents with low to moderate incomes are eligible to qualify for grant money that would […]
By Jay Mullen The Whitehall Town Board voted on July 15 to continue the summer lunch program at the Recreation […]
By Jay Mullen Whitehall Central School District is leaning towards a new schedule format for the upcoming school year that […]
By Matthew Saari The Town of Hartford should be the only municipal authority to grant tax breaks within the Town […]
By Matthew Saari Granville’s Summer Concert Series has been canceled for the foreseeable future. Village clerk Rick Roberts broke the […]
Judith ‘Judy’ Pauquette passed away at her home on July 25, 2020 at the age of 84. She was born […]
Granville, NY – Philippina “Phyllis” Reilly passed peacefully at 99 years of age at Slate Valley Center on July 23, […]
Question: Given her attachment to The Mighty Ducks series on Disney+, is Lauren Graham (who plays Zoey’s boss Joan) expected […]
By Barb Oates Hallmark Channel’s first original movie for the month, Romance in the Air (Aug. 1), will send you […]