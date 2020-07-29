July 29, 2020

Hartford claims sole right to grant IDA tax breaks


By Matthew Saari

The Town of Hartford should be the only municipal authority to grant tax breaks within the Town of Hartford.

That is the gist of Resolution No. 20108, passed by a 4-0 vote by the Hartford Town Board at their last meeting. Board member Gary Burch Sr. was absent.

“Towns may elect, by resolution, to require town board approval prior to the implementation of (Industrial Development Agency) real property tax abatement,” the resolution reads. “The town board of the Town of Hartford wishes to exercise such authority.”

Hartford Town Supervisor Dana Haff

Hartford supervisor Dana Haff explained the measure was contrived because the Washington-Warren Industrial Development Agency has several solar projects it wishes to bring to Washington County.

Dave O’Brien Hampton supervisor and chairman of the WWIDA, explained the IDA, to better incentivize businesses to set up shop in a particular location, often offers tax breaks in the form of payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) programs.

“To help (businesses) get established in the community,” O’Brien said. “Our goal is to bring economic development into Warren and Washington counties.”

Haff, however, said he doesn’t believe the IDA has Hartford’s best interests at heart, thus the measure was approved.

“I’m leery of anyone who can usurp home rule law,” said Haff.

PILOT programs are nothing new, first having gained local notoriety when solar projects expressed interest in setting up operations in Whitehall. Additional PILOT programs were offered to Ray Energy, a Troy-based propane company which constructed a bulk distribution facility in Hampton and also to Transmission Developers Inc., which is planning a massive subterranean energy line, to run from Canada to New York City, in the process running through several Washington County townships.

The argument here is that Haff believes he and the town board are fully capable of negotiating such an agreement for Hartford. Contrarily, O’Brien said that’s why the state established the IDA.

“We are a state authority created by the Legislature of the state,” said O’Brien.

Shortly after Hartford’s resolution was passed, Haff forwarded it to Washington County and the IDA. O’Brien confirmed he and the IDA were in receipt of the measure but did not comment on whether this will stop or hinder the IDA’s efforts.

“We have his resolution; it’s under review by the attorneys,” O’Brien said.

O’Brien confirmed the WWIDA has eight solar projects it is trying to bring into Washington County, adding that none of them are anticipated to set up in the Town of Hartford.

“I have not seen one looking at Hartford,” he said.

Comments

comments


Tags: , , , , , , , ,

About Matt Saari

View all posts by Matt Saari
July 29, 2020

Granville unveils school reopening plans

gcs

By Matthew Saari “We’re really reinventing education…it is going to be a very different school day.” That was how Granville […]

July 29, 2020

Hartford outlines plans for school

HCS

By Jay Mullen Hartford Central School District posted a video to YouTube on Tuesday, July 28 detailing its plan for […]

July 29, 2020

Whitehall Times 7.30.20

July 29, 2020

Granville Sentinel 7.30.20

July 29, 2020

Sewer grants available for village residents

There is still plenty of grant money dedicated to the Sewer Lateral Project.

By Jay Mullen Whitehall village residents with low to moderate incomes are eligible to qualify for grant money that would […]

July 29, 2020

Town to continue summer lunches

Whitehall Municipal Center.

By Jay Mullen The Whitehall Town Board voted on July 15 to continue the summer lunch program at the Recreation […]

July 29, 2020

Alternate 2-day classes not ‘ideal,’ but possible

Whitehall Central School District eyes A/B day schedule.

By Jay Mullen Whitehall Central School District is leaning towards a new schedule format for the upcoming school year that […]

July 28, 2020

Village cancels concerts into August

Magill Mombo

By Matthew Saari Granville’s Summer Concert Series has been canceled for the foreseeable future. Village clerk Rick Roberts broke the […]

July 27, 2020

Obituary: Judith A. Pauquette

Judith Pauquette obit photo

Judith ‘Judy’ Pauquette passed away at her home on July 25, 2020 at the age of 84. She was born […]

July 27, 2020

Obituary: Philippina “Phyllis” Reilly

Philippina Reilly Obit photo

Granville, NY – Philippina “Phyllis” Reilly passed peacefully at 99 years of age at Slate Valley Center on July 23, […]

July 26, 2020

Ask Matt: Will Lauren Graham be back for Season 2 of ‘Zoey’?

Question: Given her attachment to The Mighty Ducks series on Disney+, is Lauren Graham (who plays Zoey’s boss Joan) expected […]

July 26, 2020

‘Romance in the Air’ star Cindy Busby looks back on childhood summers

weekJuly26_CindyBusbyRomanceInAir

By Barb Oates Hallmark Channel’s first original movie for the month, Romance in the Air (Aug. 1), will send you […]