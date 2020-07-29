Town to continue summer lunches

By Jay Mullen

The Whitehall Town Board voted on July 15 to continue the summer lunch program at the Recreation Center pending approval from the Board of Health. The motion was unanimously carried.

The idea that was discussed by the board detailed a program that would involve a grab-and-go table for lunches. According to the board there have been no food donations for the year due to COVID-19.

However, there are a few monetary donations left over from last year.

The program would be able to start on July 27 and run for five weeks.

The police station’s mice problem has also been taken care of, according to the board. Nature’s Way Pest Control went to the station and put down bait traps. The cost was $350 and will require a recurring monthly fee of $70 to maintain.

The DMV is open by appointment, and the board says that everything seems to be running smoothly at this time. When you walk in your temperature is taken and you are directed where to go, according to the board.

Supervisor John Rozell attended a county board meeting via Zoom to look for help in reopening the Health Center. He said that he was in contact with people from Glens Falls Hospital, Hudson Headwaters and Albany Medical Center.

Rozell said that the town was contacted by individuals from Glens Falls Hospital within a week of the meeting to let them know that the Whitehall Health Center will reopen two days per week.

At this time there is no further information and when that is set to happen.

