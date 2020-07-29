July 29, 2020

Granville unveils school reopening plans

By Matthew Saari “We’re really reinventing education…it is going to be a very different school day.” That was how Granville […]

July 29, 2020

Hartford outlines plans for school

By Jay Mullen Hartford Central School District posted a video to YouTube on Tuesday, July 28 detailing its plan for […]

July 29, 2020

July 29, 2020

Sewer grants available for village residents

There is still plenty of grant money dedicated to the Sewer Lateral Project.

By Jay Mullen Whitehall village residents with low to moderate incomes are eligible to qualify for grant money that would […]

July 29, 2020

Town to continue summer lunches

Whitehall Municipal Center.

By Jay Mullen The Whitehall Town Board voted on July 15 to continue the summer lunch program at the Recreation […]

July 29, 2020

Alternate 2-day classes not ‘ideal,’ but possible

Whitehall Central School District eyes A/B day schedule.

By Jay Mullen Whitehall Central School District is leaning towards a new schedule format for the upcoming school year that […]

July 29, 2020

Hartford claims sole right to grant IDA tax breaks

Solar front

By Matthew Saari The Town of Hartford should be the only municipal authority to grant tax breaks within the Town […]

July 28, 2020

Village cancels concerts into August

By Matthew Saari Granville’s Summer Concert Series has been canceled for the foreseeable future. Village clerk Rick Roberts broke the […]

July 27, 2020

Obituary: Judith A. Pauquette

Judith ‘Judy’ Pauquette passed away at her home on July 25, 2020 at the age of 84. She was born […]

July 27, 2020

Obituary: Philippina “Phyllis” Reilly

Granville, NY – Philippina “Phyllis” Reilly passed peacefully at 99 years of age at Slate Valley Center on July 23, […]

July 26, 2020

Ask Matt: Will Lauren Graham be back for Season 2 of ‘Zoey’?

Question: Given her attachment to The Mighty Ducks series on Disney+, is Lauren Graham (who plays Zoey’s boss Joan) expected […]

July 26, 2020

‘Romance in the Air’ star Cindy Busby looks back on childhood summers

By Barb Oates Hallmark Channel’s first original movie for the month, Romance in the Air (Aug. 1), will send you […]