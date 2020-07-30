Cheers & Jeers – ‘United We Fall’ and Peacock

By Damian Holbrook

Cheers to United We Fall for presenting a united parental front. Even though ABC’s latest comedy is a classic case of “big lug hubby and hot wife,” it’s refreshing to see a frazzled married couple – likably played by Will Sasso and Christina Vidal Mitchell – who actually seem to like each other. Now that is a modern family.

Cheers to Peacock for heating up an English-class staple with the original series Brave New World. If Aldous Huxley’s tale of a dystopian future had been as ballsy as the new streaming service’s updated take (starring Alden Ehrenreich, pictured, and Joseph Morgan), we would have managed to get through the book as a teen!

Jeers to Peacock for not completely stuffing its nest. It’s great to provide a free tier (to watch an original like Brave New World costs $5 a month), but if you’re going to overload the options with Bravo and E! reality shows, at least offer ones we want to revisit. Five versions of Bad Girls Club and not a single episode of NYC Prep or Miami Social?

Jeers to Netflix for being a menace to The Society fans. Reminiscent of Lord of the Flies, the creepy sci-fi series, about a group of teens trapped in their small town after all the adults have vanished, was renewed more than a year ago, but there are still no new episodes. Don’t tell us those disappeared too!

