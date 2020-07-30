July 30, 2020

Cheers & Jeers – ‘United We Fall’ and Peacock


 By Damian Holbrook

Christina Vidal Mitchell and Will Sasso in ‘United We Fall’

Cheers to United We Fall for presenting a united parental front. Even though ABC’s latest comedy is a classic case of “big lug hubby and hot wife,” it’s refreshing to see a frazzled married couple – likably played by Will Sasso and Christina Vidal Mitchell – who actually seem to like each other. Now that is a modern family.

Cheers to Peacock for heating up an English-class staple with the original series Brave New World. If Aldous Huxley’s tale of a dystopian future had been as ballsy as the new streaming service’s updated take (starring Alden Ehrenreich, pictured, and Joseph Morgan), we would have managed to get through the book as a teen!

Jeers to Peacock for not completely stuffing its nest. It’s great to provide a free tier (to watch an original like Brave New World costs $5 a month), but if you’re going to overload the options with Bravo and E! reality shows, at least offer ones we want to revisit. Five versions of Bad Girls Club and not a single episode of NYC Prep or Miami Social?

Kristine Froseth and Jose Julian in ‘The Society’

Jeers to Netflix for being a menace to The Society fans. Reminiscent of Lord of the Flies, the creepy sci-fi series, about a group of teens trapped in their small town after all the adults have vanished, was renewed more than a year ago, but there are still no new episodes. Don’t tell us those disappeared too!

July 30, 2020

Whitehall releases school reopen plans

Whitehall Central School District eyes A/B day schedule.

By Jay Mullen Whitehall schools superintendent Patrick Dee outlined the school district’s plan to reopen this fall in a YouTube […]

July 30, 2020

Compliance officer hired by village

Whitehall Municipal Center.

By Jay Mullen   After about a year of searching for a replacement, the village of Whitehall finally has its […]

July 30, 2020

Nuisance law approved by village

A proposed law would give the Whitehall Village Board the authority to remove a structure’s license of occupancy.

By Matthew Saari The Village of Whitehall unanimously approved a nuisance property law after fielding only a few comments at […]

July 30, 2020

July 30, 2020

July 29, 2020

Granville unveils school reopening plans

By Matthew Saari “We’re really reinventing education…it is going to be a very different school day.” That was how Granville […]

July 29, 2020

Hartford outlines plans for school

By Jay Mullen Hartford Central School District posted a video to YouTube on Tuesday, July 28 detailing its plan for […]

July 29, 2020

July 29, 2020

July 29, 2020

Sewer grants available for village residents

There is still plenty of grant money dedicated to the Sewer Lateral Project.

By Jay Mullen Whitehall village residents with low to moderate incomes are eligible to qualify for grant money that would […]

July 29, 2020

Town to continue summer lunches

Whitehall Municipal Center.

By Jay Mullen The Whitehall Town Board voted on July 15 to continue the summer lunch program at the Recreation […]

July 29, 2020

Alternate 2-day classes not ‘ideal,’ but possible

Whitehall Central School District eyes A/B day schedule.

By Jay Mullen Whitehall Central School District is leaning towards a new schedule format for the upcoming school year that […]