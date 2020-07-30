Compliance officer hired by village

B y Jay Mullen

After about a year of searching for a replacement, the village of Whitehall finally has its new compliance officer in Dan Stycznski.

He is tasked with replacing former officer Peter Telisky, who retired more than a year ago. Mayor Phil Smith said it hasn’t been an easy task finding a replacement.

“We have been trying for almost a year to try and find someone to fill in,” Smith said.

Enter Stycznski.

Stycznski was a K9 trainer while he worked for the Department of Corrections traveling all over the state, according to Smith.

After retiring from that line of work, Stycznski decided to become the new compliance officer. “I worked for the Department of Corrections for 36 years, I retired from there and came to this,” he said.

He has already been on the job for about a month.

“He just seemed like he might be a good fit for what we need,” he said.

Stycznski said he hopes to establish a good relationship with the residents of the village.

“If they work with me, I’ll work with them,” he said.

