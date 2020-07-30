July 30, 2020

Whitehall releases school reopen plans

Whitehall Central School District eyes A/B day schedule.

By Jay Mullen Whitehall schools superintendent Patrick Dee outlined the school district’s plan to reopen this fall in a YouTube […]

July 30, 2020

Compliance officer hired by village

Whitehall Municipal Center.

By Jay Mullen   After about a year of searching for a replacement, the village of Whitehall finally has its […]

July 30, 2020

Nuisance law approved by village

A proposed law would give the Whitehall Village Board the authority to remove a structure’s license of occupancy.

By Matthew Saari The Village of Whitehall unanimously approved a nuisance property law after fielding only a few comments at […]

July 30, 2020

North Country FreePress, July 31, 2020

July 30, 2020

Cheers & Jeers – ‘United We Fall’ and Peacock

weekAug2_CJ_UnitedWeFall

 By Damian Holbrook Cheers to United We Fall for presenting a united parental front. Even though ABC’s latest comedy is […]

July 29, 2020

Granville unveils school reopening plans

gcs

By Matthew Saari “We’re really reinventing education…it is going to be a very different school day.” That was how Granville […]

July 29, 2020

Hartford outlines plans for school

HCS

By Jay Mullen Hartford Central School District posted a video to YouTube on Tuesday, July 28 detailing its plan for […]

July 29, 2020

Whitehall Times 7.30.20

July 29, 2020

Granville Sentinel 7.30.20

July 29, 2020

Sewer grants available for village residents

There is still plenty of grant money dedicated to the Sewer Lateral Project.

By Jay Mullen Whitehall village residents with low to moderate incomes are eligible to qualify for grant money that would […]

July 29, 2020

Town to continue summer lunches

Whitehall Municipal Center.

By Jay Mullen The Whitehall Town Board voted on July 15 to continue the summer lunch program at the Recreation […]

July 29, 2020

Alternate 2-day classes not ‘ideal,’ but possible

Whitehall Central School District eyes A/B day schedule.

By Jay Mullen Whitehall Central School District is leaning towards a new schedule format for the upcoming school year that […]