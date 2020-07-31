July 31, 2020

Scott signs executive order setting Sept. 8 as school opening day


G overnor Phil Scott has signed a directive officially setting Tuesday, Sept. 8 as the universal reopening date for Vermont schools.

“Schools should take this extra time to make sure systems are ready and effective, so we can deliver for our children, and build confidence in the public education system’s ability to be flexible and responsive,” said Scott. “I know none of this has been easy, and I appreciate and have faith in educators and school boards, because I know they are 100% committed to giving kids the educational opportunities and support they need.”

Originally announced on Tuesday, the directive requires all public and independent schools to open for in-person or remote instruction on Sept. 8, with an exception for schools primarily serving students with disabilities, which can restart operations prior to Sept. 8. The Secretary of Education will have oversight and authority in the implementation of the order and local school officials and governing bodies are required to consult with, and abide by, the direction of the Secretary of Education.

This start date provides schools with an additional week for staff to prepare and test the systems – both online and in-person – built over the past few months. School districts have developed reopening plans under guidance from the Agency of Education (AOE) and Vermont Department of Health, developed alongside pediatric medical professionals and education stakeholders.

Data has demonstrated younger children are less likely to spread or contract COVID-19 and studies from other countries who have reopened schools have not shown significant transmission of COVID-19 within schools. The Vermont Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics has called on school districts to prioritize in person attendance for all students preschool through grade five and students of all ages with special needs, as these groups receive the greatest benefit from in-person instruction.

These factors, in addition to Vermont’s low disease prevalence and ability to quickly contain outbreaks with effective testing and tracing, have informed data-driven strategies to promote health and safety of students, teachers and school staff, and allowed schools to open with either a hybrid or in-person model.

“What we continue to hear from public health and pediatric medical professionals is support for a return to school and in-person instruction, especially for kids 10 and under,” added Scott. “They point to Vermont’s low case counts, our proven capacity to contain clusters and outbreaks and our experience with childcare centers and summer camps, as well as studies from countries where kids are already in school. While we know we may see cases in our schools, these factors mean Vermont is in a better position to return to school than any other state.”

Comments

comments


About Jared Stamm

View all posts by Jared Stamm
July 31, 2020

Novel a ‘love letter’ to Granville, Whitehall

It Gives You Strength paperback cover

By Jay Mullen As he walked around town at the time of Granville’s 40th High School Reunion two summers ago, […]

July 30, 2020

Whitehall outlines school plans

Whitehall Central School District eyes A/B day schedule.

By Jay Mullen Superintendent Patrick Dee outlined the school district’s plan to reopen this fall in a YouTube video posted […]

July 30, 2020

Compliance officer hired by village

Whitehall Municipal Center.

By Jay Mullen   After about a year of searching for a replacement, the village of Whitehall finally has its […]

July 30, 2020

Nuisance law approved by village

A proposed law would give the Whitehall Village Board the authority to remove a structure’s license of occupancy.

By Matthew Saari The Village of Whitehall unanimously approved a nuisance property law after fielding only a few comments at […]

July 30, 2020

Lakes Region FreePress, July 31, 2020

July 30, 2020

North Country FreePress, July 31, 2020

July 30, 2020

Cheers & Jeers – ‘United We Fall’ and Peacock

weekAug2_CJ_UnitedWeFall

 By Damian Holbrook Cheers to United We Fall for presenting a united parental front. Even though ABC’s latest comedy is […]

July 29, 2020

Granville unveils school reopening plans

gcs

By Matthew Saari “We’re really reinventing education…it is going to be a very different school day.” That was how Granville […]

July 29, 2020

Hartford outlines plans for school

HCS

By Jay Mullen Hartford Central School District posted a video to YouTube on Tuesday, July 28 detailing its plan for […]

July 29, 2020

Whitehall Times 7.30.20

July 29, 2020

Granville Sentinel 7.30.20

July 29, 2020

Sewer grants available for village residents

There is still plenty of grant money dedicated to the Sewer Lateral Project.

By Jay Mullen Whitehall village residents with low to moderate incomes are eligible to qualify for grant money that would […]