August 2, 2020

Morgan Kohan looks for ‘Love on Harbor Island’


By Barb Oates

Morgan Kohan

Lake homes, romance and rescue dogs. We’re all in on Hallmark Channel’s latest original Love on Harbor Island (Saturday). The film stars Morgan Kohan (who fans love from the network’s When Hope Calls). Kohan talked to us from British Columbia’s “stunning” Okanagan Valley, which is just outside of her hometown, where she is currently filming another project she’s extremely excited about. “It’s been amazing to be working again,” she tells. “It feels like magic to be back on a film set.” Here she shares some of the magic and sparks involved in this month’s feel-good film.

Hallmark’s summer original Love on Harbor Island has you playing an interior designer who returns to her hometown. Can you share a little about your character, Lily?

Morgan Kohan: Lily is an independent, very ambitious interior designer and she initially moved to the city to pursue her career. She’s built an entire life there and is working at the top design firm when she hears that her Aunt Maggie [Brenda Matthews, The Last Bridesmaid] has taken a fall. She’s extremely close to her aunt, so as soon as she gets the news, she speeds back to Harbor Island to do what she can to help out!

The title is a spoiler, so we know romance comes into play; tell us about that.

Morgan Kohan: At the start of the film, Lily is in a relationship with a long-term boyfriend, but it quickly becomes apparent that they maybe haven’t quite grown together as a couple over the years as she wishes they had. Eventually they decide they aren’t right for each other. So when she first meets Marcus [Marcus Rosner, UnREAL] on Harbor Island, she isn’t looking for another relationship . . .  and they don’t exactly have the smoothest of introductions, but over the course of the film, of course, sparks start to fly!

When it comes to Hallmark projects for you, is there something we need to know about your characters’ names – Lily/Lillian — is that in your contract?

Morgan Kohan: [Laughs] Nope, but I’m certainly not mad about it. Maybe Lilith will be next!

Comments

comments


About Jared Stamm

View all posts by Jared Stamm
August 2, 2020

Ask Matt – Will there really be new episodes to watch this fall?

Question: With the coronavirus epidemic and social distancing, will there be any new TV episodes this fall? –C Brown Matt […]

August 2, 2020

Rick’s Picks – ABC’s fall lineup

weekAug2_DYK_Harbor

By Rick Gables ABC’s primetime fall lineup will include David E. Kelly’s new drama Big Sky, Kari Lizar’s new comedy […]

August 2, 2020

ReMIND, ReWIND – Kirk Douglas, the modern movie antihero

weekAug2_ReMIND_Detectives

Intense and hard-charging, Kirk Douglas didn’t just make great movies; he made movies worth watching. By Stephen Whitty, ReMIND Magazine […]

July 31, 2020

Novel a ‘love letter’ to Granville, Whitehall

It Gives You Strength paperback cover

By Jay Mullen As he walked around town at the time of Granville’s 40th High School Reunion two summers ago, […]

July 31, 2020

Scott signs executive order setting Sept. 8 as school opening day

Governor Phil Scott has signed a directive officially setting Tuesday, Sept. 8 as the universal reopening date for Vermont schools. […]

July 30, 2020

Whitehall outlines school plans

Whitehall Central School District eyes A/B day schedule.

By Jay Mullen Superintendent Patrick Dee outlined the school district’s plan to reopen this fall in a YouTube video posted […]

July 30, 2020

Compliance officer hired by village

Whitehall Municipal Center.

By Jay Mullen   After about a year of searching for a replacement, the village of Whitehall finally has its […]

July 30, 2020

Nuisance law approved by village

A proposed law would give the Whitehall Village Board the authority to remove a structure’s license of occupancy.

By Matthew Saari The Village of Whitehall unanimously approved a nuisance property law after fielding only a few comments at […]

July 30, 2020

Lakes Region FreePress, July 31, 2020

July 30, 2020

North Country FreePress, July 31, 2020

July 30, 2020

Cheers & Jeers – ‘United We Fall’ and Peacock

weekAug2_CJ_UnitedWeFall

 By Damian Holbrook Cheers to United We Fall for presenting a united parental front. Even though ABC’s latest comedy is […]

July 29, 2020

Granville unveils school reopening plans

gcs

By Matthew Saari “We’re really reinventing education…it is going to be a very different school day.” That was how Granville […]