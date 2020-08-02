August 2, 2020

Rick’s Picks – ABC’s fall lineup


By Rick Gables

ABC’s primetime fall lineup will include David E. Kelly’s new drama Big Sky, Kari Lizar’s new comedy Call Your Mother and the revival of Supermarket Sweep with Leslie Jones. It should be noted that returning series American Idol, The Bachelor, black-ish, For Life and mixed-ish will premiere later in the new season. The initial schedule of programming includes: Dancing with the Stars and The Good Doctor (Mondays); The Bachelorette and Big Sky (Tuesdays); The Goldbergs, American Housewife, The Conners, Call Your Mother and Stumptown (Wednesdays); Station 19, Grey’s Anatomy and A Million Little Things (Thursdays); Shark Tank and 20-20 (2 hours) (Fridays); Saturday Night Football (Saturdays); and America’s Funniest Home Videos, Supermarket Sweep, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire and The Rookie (Sundays).

Freddie Highmore in ‘The Good Doctor’ (Photo credit: ABC/Art Streiber)

Hallmark Channel will premiere its movie Love on Harbor Island on Saturday, Aug. 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Rising Seattle interior designer Lily Summers (Morgan Kohan) is a small-town girl at heart. Working for a corporate condo company, Lily is on the verge of her dream promotion to be senior interior designer by her 30th birthday. When her boyfriend Bradford (Jeff Gonek), who manages the company, takes Lily to dinner offering her “the proposal of her dreams,” she thinks that it’s the promotion she’s wanted until he gets down on one knee. Interrupting the moment, Lily gets a call from back home about her Aunt Maggie (Brenda Matthews) having a bad fall. Lily jumps on the first flight home and promises Bradford a “redo” when she gets back to the city. As she exits the seaplane at the dock on beautiful Harbor Island, Lily is awkwardly greeted by Marcus (Marcus Rosner), the ruggedly handsome seaplane pilot. Aunt Maggie confides in Lily that she needs to sell the inn as it has become too much work for her now that she’s getting older. Lily decides to stay for as long as needed to help sell the inn and offers her expertise to stage it, wanting Aunt Maggie to get top dollar as well as find a buyer who will care for it the way her family did over the years. Together, Lily, Aunt Maggie, Christie, her best friend, and Marcus fix up the inn and get it into better shape than it has been in quite some time. Will Lily sell the home and head back to the city? Or will she finally discover that home really is where the heart is?

 

Comments

comments


About Jared Stamm

View all posts by Jared Stamm
August 2, 2020

Ask Matt – Will there really be new episodes to watch this fall?

Question: With the coronavirus epidemic and social distancing, will there be any new TV episodes this fall? –C Brown Matt […]

August 2, 2020

Morgan Kohan looks for ‘Love on Harbor Island’

weekAug2_MorganKohan

By Barb Oates Lake homes, romance and rescue dogs. We’re all in on Hallmark Channel’s latest original Love on Harbor […]

August 2, 2020

ReMIND, ReWIND – Kirk Douglas, the modern movie antihero

weekAug2_ReMIND_Detectives

Intense and hard-charging, Kirk Douglas didn’t just make great movies; he made movies worth watching. By Stephen Whitty, ReMIND Magazine […]

July 31, 2020

Novel a ‘love letter’ to Granville, Whitehall

It Gives You Strength paperback cover

By Jay Mullen As he walked around town at the time of Granville’s 40th High School Reunion two summers ago, […]

July 31, 2020

Scott signs executive order setting Sept. 8 as school opening day

Governor Phil Scott has signed a directive officially setting Tuesday, Sept. 8 as the universal reopening date for Vermont schools. […]

July 30, 2020

Whitehall outlines school plans

Whitehall Central School District eyes A/B day schedule.

By Jay Mullen Superintendent Patrick Dee outlined the school district’s plan to reopen this fall in a YouTube video posted […]

July 30, 2020

Compliance officer hired by village

Whitehall Municipal Center.

By Jay Mullen   After about a year of searching for a replacement, the village of Whitehall finally has its […]

July 30, 2020

Nuisance law approved by village

A proposed law would give the Whitehall Village Board the authority to remove a structure’s license of occupancy.

By Matthew Saari The Village of Whitehall unanimously approved a nuisance property law after fielding only a few comments at […]

July 30, 2020

Lakes Region FreePress, July 31, 2020

July 30, 2020

North Country FreePress, July 31, 2020

July 30, 2020

Cheers & Jeers – ‘United We Fall’ and Peacock

weekAug2_CJ_UnitedWeFall

 By Damian Holbrook Cheers to United We Fall for presenting a united parental front. Even though ABC’s latest comedy is […]

July 29, 2020

Granville unveils school reopening plans

gcs

By Matthew Saari “We’re really reinventing education…it is going to be a very different school day.” That was how Granville […]