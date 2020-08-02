Rick’s Picks – ABC’s fall lineup

By Rick Gables

ABC’s primetime fall lineup will include David E. Kelly’s new drama Big Sky, Kari Lizar’s new comedy Call Your Mother and the revival of Supermarket Sweep with Leslie Jones. It should be noted that returning series American Idol, The Bachelor, black-ish, For Life and mixed-ish will premiere later in the new season. The initial schedule of programming includes: Dancing with the Stars and The Good Doctor (Mondays); The Bachelorette and Big Sky (Tuesdays); The Goldbergs, American Housewife, The Conners, Call Your Mother and Stumptown (Wednesdays); Station 19, Grey’s Anatomy and A Million Little Things (Thursdays); Shark Tank and 20-20 (2 hours) (Fridays); Saturday Night Football (Saturdays); and America’s Funniest Home Videos, Supermarket Sweep, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire and The Rookie (Sundays).

Hallmark Channel will premiere its movie Love on Harbor Island on Saturday, Aug. 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Rising Seattle interior designer Lily Summers (Morgan Kohan) is a small-town girl at heart. Working for a corporate condo company, Lily is on the verge of her dream promotion to be senior interior designer by her 30th birthday. When her boyfriend Bradford (Jeff Gonek), who manages the company, takes Lily to dinner offering her “the proposal of her dreams,” she thinks that it’s the promotion she’s wanted until he gets down on one knee. Interrupting the moment, Lily gets a call from back home about her Aunt Maggie (Brenda Matthews) having a bad fall. Lily jumps on the first flight home and promises Bradford a “redo” when she gets back to the city. As she exits the seaplane at the dock on beautiful Harbor Island, Lily is awkwardly greeted by Marcus (Marcus Rosner), the ruggedly handsome seaplane pilot. Aunt Maggie confides in Lily that she needs to sell the inn as it has become too much work for her now that she’s getting older. Lily decides to stay for as long as needed to help sell the inn and offers her expertise to stage it, wanting Aunt Maggie to get top dollar as well as find a buyer who will care for it the way her family did over the years. Together, Lily, Aunt Maggie, Christie, her best friend, and Marcus fix up the inn and get it into better shape than it has been in quite some time. Will Lily sell the home and head back to the city? Or will she finally discover that home really is where the heart is?

Comments

comments