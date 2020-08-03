August 3, 2020

Obituary: Stephen J. Vladyka


Whitehall-Stephen Joseph Vladyka, 79, passed peacefully on August 1, 2020, at his home in Whitehall, NY.

Mr. Vladyka was preceded by his mother, Dorothy, father, Stephen, and sister, Gloria Rich. He is survived by his wife, Jean (Lowell) Vladyka; his daughter, Teresa (Vladyka) Jero and her husband John of Fort Anne, NY, and their children Taylor and Diana; his daughter Sharon (Vladyka) Shoemaker and her husband Tom of Southborough, MA and their children Thomas, Margaret Ann, and Joseph.

He is also survived by sister Shirley (Vladyka) Poalino and her husband Concetto (“Junior”) Poalino of Fairhaven, VT, sister Anna Carruth of Shrewsbury, VT, brother Joe Vladyka of  Florida, brother Larry Vladyka and his wife Shirley of Benson, VT; and brother-in-law, Wayne Rich of Shrewsbury, VT.

Steve Vladyka was born September 5, 1940 in Hampton, NY. His earliest years were spent working on the family farm. As a young student in a one-room schoolhouse, his job was to arrive early to start the wood stove so the building would be warm by the start of the school day. Steve graduated from Whitehall High School in 1958.

He served in the US Army, as a member of the military police, from July 1959 until his honorable discharge in February 1961. On September 1, 1962 Mr. Vladyka married Jean Lowell, at Our Lady of Angels Church in Whitehall. Steve worked as a plumber, an electrician, and salesman. But his career was with the New York Dept of Corrections, where he worked for 32 years, until he retired as Lieutenant, from Great Meadow Correctional Facility in 2003.

He was a member of the Whitehall American Legion Post 83 and Whitehall BPO Elks Lodge #1491, where his community service took many forms, and included over 20 years of working Bingo Night. Mr. Vladyka was also an active volunteer in support of Skene Manor.

A family man first and foremost, Mr. Vladkya was incredibly giving, always helping people whenever he could, and ensuring everyone was having a good time. He was known for telling a good story or two, some of which were even appropriate for mixed company. He also enjoyed taking cruises with his loving wife Jean, watching sports – especially NASCAR, listening to classic country music, visiting the Maine coast, learning new technology, and spending time with his grandchildren. Steve considered himself to be the richest man in the world; his family being his treasure.

Visitation will be from 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm on Tuesday, August 4, at Jillson Funeral Home Inc.,46 Williams Street, Whitehall, NY. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 am on Wednesday, August 5 at the Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church, Skene Street. Whitehall.  The Rite of Committal with full military honors, conducted by the Whitehall American Legion, will take place following the Mass in the Our Lady of Angels Cemetery.

The Whitehall Elks will conduct a Lodge of Sorrow at 7:00 pm, and the Whitehall American Legion will conduct a Legionnaires Service at 7:15 pm on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Due to NYS COVID-19 regulations, masks are mandatory and to be worn at all times, inside the funeral home and the church.

For those who wish to do so, memorial contributions in Steve’s name may be made to either Skene Manor or the Whitehall Emergency Squad.

Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com

 

