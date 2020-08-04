August 4, 2020

Obituary: Peter A. Larro Jr.


G ranville, NY – Peter A. Larro Jr., went to his heavenly home on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital with his sister Barbara by his side.

Peter was born on December 15, 1949 in Paterson, New Jersey. He grew up in River Edge and West Milford, New Jersey before moving to Granville with his parents in 1988.

After graduating high school, Peter studied political science at a college in Lexington, Kentucky and then switched to automotive engineering at Lincoln Tech in New Jersey, as well as working towards an associate’s degree in mechanical engineering with I.C.S in Pennsylvania.

Before moving to Granville, Peter worked for a cabinet maker.

Peter had many interests and enjoyed reading and learning about history, philosophy, music, engineering, cars, literature, and movies. He enjoyed watching the history channel, drag racing and cooking shows. He was a drag racing enthusiast and spent many hours at the raceway in Englishtown, New Jersey.

He was predeceased by his parents, Peter and Margaret Larro and his brother-in-law, Donald Levesque, all of Granville. He is survived by his loving sister Barbara Levesque who would like to thank the I.C.U staff at Glens Falls Hospital for their excellent care while Peter was a patient there.

A special thanks to all the staff at the Slate Valley Center in North Granville for their care, kindness, help and support during the years Peter resided there.

Funeral arrangements were under the direction of the Robert M King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville.

A private graveside was held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Elmwood Cemetery in Middle Granville, NY.

 

