Sales of Fair Haven pet mayor’s merchandise benefit playground fund

Last Saturday, Fair Haven’s Pet Mayor Murfee spent some time in Fair Haven’s park overseeing the sale of face masks and shopping bags.

His manager Linda Barker says Murfee raised $353 during the day, bringing total sales of Mayor Murfee merchandise to more than $4,000.

You can find the duo by the cannon in the park on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon, weather dependent.

You can also contact Murfee through his Facebook page to purchase a mask, a Murfee shopping bag or a T-shirt.

All proceeds benefit the Fair Haven playground fund.

