August 5, 2020

Lake St. Catherine Association receives grant to prevent introduction of and combat invasives


Part of the grant supports in-lake methods used to combat invasive Eurasian water milfoil and monitor the water body for signs of any other threats of non-native species

After a long delay due to pandemic and funding concerns the Lake St. Catherine Association has finalized grant funding from the Department of Environmental Conservation Grant in Aid on two fronts.

The Aquatic Invasive Species Grant in Aid is an important piece of funding that the association will use to manage milfoil and educate the public on water quality issues and invasive species threatening the health and balance of the lake.

A total of $27,696.00 for two programs has been awarded for the 2020 season.

The first grant is for the greeter program stationed at the Fish and Wildlife boat access point in Wells. The association has opened a new station in partnership with the Lake St Catherine State Park this year as well.

Greeters at the launches inspect boats and trailers for any signs of invasive species, particularly the introduction of milfoil and zebra mussels. They also educate people on other threats that might be in other waters that could be transported if a boat was recently in another body of water.

The second grant is for management of Eurasian water milfoil. The grant supports in-lake methods used to combat this invasive and monitor the water body for signs of any other threats of non-native species.

The association uses an integrated multi-faceted approach to management that includes diver-assisted suction harvesting, hand pulling and spot herbicide treatment. The most recent success of the program has led to a greatly reduced population of milfoil in the main lake. The expansion of this program in 2021 will focus on areas that have been unable to benefit from the program.

The association thanks the Town of Poultney and Wells as well as the Poultney Mettowee Natural Resources Conservation District for their support and partnership in the successful application and administration of the grants as well as the peripheral programs that enhance the Lake St. Catherine environment for all to enjoy.

