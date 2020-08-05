New committee leadership for Horace Greeley Foundation

L ocal writers, teachers and business professionals were appointed to lead committees at a recent board meeting of the Horace Greeley Foundation, headquartered at the Horace Greeley House in East Poultney.

Foundation president Keith Harrington and founder Linda Knowlton praised all the board members for their contributions over the past active year and announced their selections for committee chairpersons in 2020.

Ed Lewis, a retired dairy farmer from Poultney, agreed to share the responsibilities of the nominating committee along with Knowlton. Lewis has served many leadership positions locally, including select board for the Town of Poultney, director of the co-op insurance board and chair of the Poultney-Mettowee Natural Resources Conservation Council. Lewis also agreed to continue to be a member of the scholarship committee along with Knowlton and Art Sabin of East Poultney.

Roy Allen-Webber, co-owner of the Maplewood Inn Bed and Breakfast in Fair Haven, agreed to join Harrington as co-chair of the education committee. Allen-Webber joined the board of directors of the foundation in January 2019, and in addition to co-chairing the education committee, he currently serves as the board’s vice president. Allen-Webber said he looks forward to helping the foundation in its efforts to promote the Greeley legacy to schools and colleges, both locally and throughout the country. “Horace Greeley,” said Allen-Webber, “was a remarkable man who got his start right here in East Poultney as a printer’s devil (or apprentice) for the ‘Northern Spectator,’ a prominent weekly newspaper in the early nineteenth century.”

Local author and artist Ann Rich Duncan agreed to lead the foundation’s efforts in marketing. Duncan, a former weekly newspaper publisher, public relations specialist and radio announcer, is the author of the Johnny Vic historical adventure series, two treasure-hunt suspense novels and her husband’s memoir ‘DESTINATION D.C. a Modern-Day Jonah.’ Several of her books have been endorsed by educators from Vermont and New York, including the director of the Teaching American History Program at Castleton University; while her novel, ‘The SEED,’ was nominated for the required reading list at Green Mountain College. She was a presenter at the Greeley Writers’ Symposium last October.

For 18 years each fall Knowlton and her board have provided to the community at large a unique Greeley Writers’ Symposium, and she hosted a Greeley Writers’ Guild for 12 years. Knowlton owns Picket Fence Antiques at the Horace Greeley House where she lives in East Poultney. As an active local citizen, she serves the town as a notary public, justice of the peace and is a board member of the Civil Authority.

After serving as vice president of the foundation, Harrington was elected president earlier this year. He has taught fourth-, fifth- and sixth-grade students for 24 years and has spent 36 years as a play-by-play sports broadcaster for local radio and for the Northeast Sports Network. As an educator, Keith is the recipient of multiple Vermont state awards and has been nominated for national awards for his involvement in the National History Day Program.

The Horace Greeley Foundation has been active since its founding in 2003, when Knowlton teamed up with the late William H. Bloom, M.D., a former neurosurgeon from Long Island, New York. Knowlton has been instrumental in promoting the legacy of Horace Greeley both locally and nationally. She said she is proud of the fact that the state senators and state representatives at the Vermont State House passed Resolution (HCR 30) declaring the recognition of the Horace Greeley Foundation and to recognize the celebration of Greeley’s birthday on Feb. 3.

