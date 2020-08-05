August 5, 2020

Granville Sentinel 8.6.20

August 5, 2020

New committee leadership for Horace Greeley Foundation

Local writers, teachers and business professionals were appointed to lead committees at a recent board meeting of the Horace Greeley […]

August 5, 2020

Lake St. Catherine Association receives grant to prevent introduction of and combat invasives

Eurasian water milfoil

After a long delay due to pandemic and funding concerns the Lake St. Catherine Association has finalized grant funding from […]

August 5, 2020

Castleton Free Library plans new elevator

Castleton library addition

At its meeting on July 27, the Castleton select board approved a resolution in support of preparing an application to […]

August 5, 2020

Sales of Fair Haven pet mayor’s merchandise benefit playground fund

116843231_755163675230016_1997095847135609646_n

Last Saturday, Fair Haven’s Pet Mayor Murfee spent some time in Fair Haven’s park overseeing the sale of face masks […]

August 5, 2020

East Poultney Day to honor 19th Amendment

Historian Carrie Brown

To help celebrate this year’s East Poultney Day, on Saturday, Aug. 8, the Poultney Historical Society will host a free […]

August 4, 2020

Three drunk drivers nabbed in one day

police lights

By Matthew Saari Granville police had their hands full during the closing days of July, arresting three local men and […]

August 4, 2020

Municipal center vote site will require wearing masks

vote-button-hi-res-web

By Jay Mullen The Village Municipal Center will be the sole location for the upcoming Granville village election on Tuesday, […]

August 4, 2020

Obituary: Richard C. King

Richard C King obit photo

Granville, NY – Richard Charles King, age 76, passed away on July 20, 2020 at Slate Valley Center for Rehabilitation […]

August 4, 2020

Obituary: Sandra M. Holcomb

Sandra Holcomb obit photo

Sandra M. Holcomb Granville, NY – On August 2,2020, the Lord reunited Sandra Holcomb with her husband Stanley who predeceased […]

August 4, 2020

Obituary: Peter A. Larro Jr.

Granville, NY – Peter A. Larro Jr., went to his heavenly home on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Glens Falls […]

August 3, 2020

Obituary: Stephen J. Vladyka

Stephen J. Vladyka Obit Photo

Whitehall-Stephen Joseph Vladyka, 79, passed peacefully on August 1, 2020, at his home in Whitehall, NY. Mr. Vladyka was preceded […]