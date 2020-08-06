August 6, 2020

Canal maintenance finished, Lock 12 reopening


By Jay Mullen

After months of waiting Lock 12 of the Champlain Canal will be reopening Friday, Aug. 6 at 7 a.m. This marks the operation of every lock along the canal, according to the New York State Canal Corporation.

Once the final lock on the Oswego Canal opens up this weekend every canal will be fully open, according to canal corp spokesperson Shane Mahar.

Mahar equated the maintenance to a “complete engine rebuild” of your car.

The necessary winter maintenance work has been completed after having to delay in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This year has been very different for us,” he said.

Mahar said that they had the part completely ripped apart and were ready to complete the maintenance when they were forced to postpone everything.

But Mahar said they were eager to finish the job.

“As soon as we were able to get back to work in May we did,” he said.

The reason everything took longer than anticipated was due to the fact that they needed to take a few extra weeks to guarantee everything was safe and ready to go. “It took us these few extra weeks to really ensure that everything was functioning properly and safely not only for our employees, but for the boaters who are going to use that lock,” Mahar said.

With the final locks along the canal system opening boats will now have full passage between the Hudson River, the Champlain Canal and Lake Champlain, according to Mahar.

The Canal Corporation has a program called “Notice to Mariners” which is an email database that anyone can sign up for to receive any news regarding the canal system. If you would like to sign up go to canals.ny.gov.

All notices will also be published on the Canal Corporation’s social media accounts.

