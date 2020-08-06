August 6, 2020
By Jay Mullen After months of waiting Lock 12 of the Champlain Canal will be reopening Friday, Aug. 6 at […]
Local writers, teachers and business professionals were appointed to lead committees at a recent board meeting of the Horace Greeley […]
After a long delay due to pandemic and funding concerns the Lake St. Catherine Association has finalized grant funding from […]
At its meeting on July 27, the Castleton select board approved a resolution in support of preparing an application to […]
Last Saturday, Fair Haven’s Pet Mayor Murfee spent some time in Fair Haven’s park overseeing the sale of face masks […]
To help celebrate this year’s East Poultney Day, on Saturday, Aug. 8, the Poultney Historical Society will host a free […]
By Matthew Saari Granville police had their hands full during the closing days of July, arresting three local men and […]
By Jay Mullen The Village Municipal Center will be the sole location for the upcoming Granville village election on Tuesday, […]
Granville, NY – Richard Charles King, age 76, passed away on July 20, 2020 at Slate Valley Center for Rehabilitation […]