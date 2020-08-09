Ask Matt – Why didn’t ‘Modern Love’ on Prime Time get more Emmy love?

Question: None of the actresses from Modern Love on Prime got nominated in a comedy. Why do you think? –Mike, New Jersey

Matt Roush: There are so many regrettable oversights, and it gets worse each year, it seems, as the number of submissions grows – this year by a full 15% – while the amount of content continues to swell. (I imagine many more of these complaints in the near future!) So many performers from that wonderful Modern Love anthology series could have been recognized (only Dev Patel made the cut) – besides Anne Hathaway, who definitely deserved attention as a bipolar romantic, I could make an argument for Jane Alexander, Julia Garner, Andrew Scott, John Slattery and Tina Fey (imagine the Emmys giving up a chance to honor her!) and especially Cristin Milioti in my favorite vignette about the single city dweller and the doorman (Laurentiu Possa) who kept watch over her. But then you look at who got nominated in this very competitive category, which favors sketch acts and Saturday Night Live guest performers/hosts, and also this year included Bette Midler in The Politician, Wanda Sykes’s terrific cameo as Mobs Mabley in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Maya Rudolph (one of two nominations) as the Judge in The Good Place, and what seems like a snub turns out to be an embarrassment of riches.

To submit questions to TV critic Matt Roush, go to: tvinsider.com.

Comments

comments