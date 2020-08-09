August 9, 2020

Ask Matt – Why didn’t ‘Modern Love’ on Prime Time get more Emmy love?


Question: None of the actresses from Modern Love on Prime got nominated in a comedy. Why do you think? –Mike, New Jersey

Matt Roush: There are so many regrettable oversights, and it gets worse each year, it seems, as the number of submissions grows – this year by a full 15% – while the amount of content continues to swell. (I imagine many more of these complaints in the near future!) So many performers from that wonderful Modern Love anthology series could have been recognized (only Dev Patel made the cut) – besides Anne Hathaway, who definitely deserved attention as a bipolar romantic, I could make an argument for Jane Alexander, Julia Garner, Andrew Scott, John Slattery and Tina Fey (imagine the Emmys giving up a chance to honor her!) and especially Cristin Milioti in my favorite vignette about the single city dweller and the doorman (Laurentiu Possa) who kept watch over her. But then you look at who got nominated in this very competitive category, which favors sketch acts and Saturday Night Live guest performers/hosts, and also this year included Bette Midler in The Politician, Wanda Sykes’s terrific cameo as Mobs Mabley in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Maya Rudolph (one of two nominations) as the Judge in The Good Place, and what seems like a snub turns out to be an embarrassment of riches.

To submit questions to TV critic Matt Roush, go to: tvinsider.com.

Comments

comments


About Jared Stamm

View all posts by Jared Stamm
August 9, 2020

Jessica Brown Findlay time travels from ‘Downton Abbey’ to a ‘Brave New World’

By Taylor Neumann Jessica Brown Findlay (Downton Abbey) stars in the television adaptation of the classic dystopian novel Brave New […]

August 9, 2020

Rick’s Picks – NBC’s fall preview

By Rick Gables NBC will enter the fall season with a strong schedule of 16 returning dramas, comedies and alternative […]

August 9, 2020

ReMIND, ReWIND – Owning a piece of the King

One lifelong collector shows how being a fan means there’s never enough Elvis. By David Cohea, ReMIND Magazine Joe Krein, […]

August 9, 2020

Cheers & Jeers – ‘At Home with Amy Sedaris’ and Food Network

weekAug920_JessicaBrownFindlay

By Damian Holbrook Cheers to At Home with Amy Sedaris for bringing down the house. With guest stars like Paul […]

August 7, 2020

Putorti’s Market is for sale

Putorti's Market on Broadway in Whitehall, New York.

By Jay Mullen Fra and Cheryl Putorti were working behind the counter, serving the line of customers in their market […]

August 6, 2020

Canal maintenance finished, Lock 12 reopening

Lock_12_of_the_Champlain_Canal_in_Whitehall,_NY

By Jay Mullen After months of waiting, Lock 12 of the Champlain Canal will be reopening Friday, Aug. 6, at […]

August 6, 2020

North Country FreePress, August 7, 2020

August 6, 2020

Lakes Region FreePress, August 7, 2020

August 5, 2020

Whitehall Times 8.6.20

August 5, 2020

Granville Sentinel 8.6.20

August 5, 2020

New committee leadership for Horace Greeley Foundation

Local writers, teachers and business professionals were appointed to lead committees at a recent board meeting of the Horace Greeley […]

August 5, 2020

Lake St. Catherine Association receives grant to prevent introduction of and combat invasives

Eurasian water milfoil

After a long delay due to pandemic and funding concerns the Lake St. Catherine Association has finalized grant funding from […]