August 9, 2020

Rick’s Picks – NBC’s fall preview


By Rick Gables

NBC will enter the fall season with a strong schedule of 16 returning dramas, comedies and alternative programming.

Christopher Meloni will reprise the role of Elliot Stabler in the new series Law & Order: Organized Crime.

So far, the initial returning line up looks like this: On Mondays, returning coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, along with host Carson Daly reunite for The Voice, followed by mystery drama Manifest. On Tuesdays, The Voice sets the stage for the #1 drama This Is Us, followed by New Amsterdam. Wednesdays find the windy city block returning with Chicago Med, followed by Chicago Fire and concluding with Chicago P.D. On Thursdays, watch comedies Superstore and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, followed by drama Law & Order: SVU, leading into Law & Order: Organized Crime. Fridays are for the return of The Blacklist followed by two hours of Dateline NBC. And on Sundays, Sunday Night Football will broadcast 19 games throughout the NFL season.

James Spader in ‘The Blacklist’ (Photo by Virginia Sherwood/NBC)

Eventual returning series will include Mr. Mayor, Kenan, Young Rock, Good Girls, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Ellen’s Game of Games and Making It. Jimmy Fallon will rock into primetime as host of musical game show That’s My Jam, along with the new series True Story and game show Small Fortune.

PBS will premiere Lucy Worsley’s Royal Photo Album on Sunday, Aug. 16, at 8 p.m. ET (check your local listings). Once upon a time, the idea of the monarchy was spread through fairy tales, but since the days of Victoria and Albert, photographic images have shaped public perception. From official portraits to tabloid snapshots, the camera has been the British royal family’s confidante, messenger and nemesis. In this intriguing new special, Lucy Worsley explores the royal family photo album, from Queen Victoria to Princess Diana to the current generation, and reveals how the monarchy used the power of the photograph to reinvent itself, engage the public and ensure its survival.

Hallmark Channel’s annual Countdown to Christmas, along with sister network Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ holiday franchise Miracles of Christmas, is set to kick off Oct. 23, consisting of 23 all-new movies leading up to Christmas. Many of our favorite actors from previous Hallmark movies will be returning to star in these new movies

August 7, 2020

Putorti’s Market is for sale

Putorti's Market on Broadway in Whitehall, New York.

By Jay Mullen Fra and Cheryl Putorti were working behind the counter, serving the line of customers in their market […]

August 6, 2020

Canal maintenance finished, Lock 12 reopening

Lock_12_of_the_Champlain_Canal_in_Whitehall,_NY

By Jay Mullen After months of waiting, Lock 12 of the Champlain Canal will be reopening Friday, Aug. 6, at […]

August 6, 2020

August 6, 2020

August 5, 2020

August 5, 2020

August 5, 2020

New committee leadership for Horace Greeley Foundation

Local writers, teachers and business professionals were appointed to lead committees at a recent board meeting of the Horace Greeley […]

August 5, 2020

Lake St. Catherine Association receives grant to prevent introduction of and combat invasives

Eurasian water milfoil

After a long delay due to pandemic and funding concerns the Lake St. Catherine Association has finalized grant funding from […]