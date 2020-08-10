Obituary: Ronald J. Pekar

Ronald Joseph Pekar, age 56, passed away at his home on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020.

Ron was born on Dec. 1, 1963, in Granville, the son of Joseph and Gail (Knowles) Pekar.

He was a New York State corrections officer at Washington Correctional Facility in Comstock from Aug. 1984 through March 31, 2014, when he retired.

He loved music and books, especially fantasy genre, his favorites being “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit.” He also enjoyed Dungeons and Dragons. Ron was an avid stamp collector. He and Alma enjoyed traveling to various museums and historic sites throughout the northeast.

Ron was predeceased by an uncle Robert Pekar. He is survived by his parents and his loving wife Alma (Manlimos) Pekar. He leaves behind his children Erik and his companion Vera and Valerie. He will be missed by his extended family and his aunts and uncles, including Frank Pekar of Granville, Pat of Florida, Mary Jane Firebaugh of California and Wayne Knowles (Linda) of Arkansas. He will be fondly remembered by his best friend John Osbourne.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 15, at 11 a.m. at the Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville. Burial will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Middle Granville.

Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 14, at the funeral home. Masks must be worn at all times while inside the funeral home. The number of people allowed in the funeral home is limited. Visitors will be advised at the door of the procedures.

In appreciation for all the help given by the Granville Rescue Squad and Penrhyn Hose Company in Middle Granville the family has asked that if you wish to remember Ronald that you do so with a donation to either of these organizations.

