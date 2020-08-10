August 10, 2020

Obituary: Ronald J. Pekar


Ronald Joseph Pekar, age 56, passed away at his home on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020.

Ron was born on Dec. 1, 1963, in Granville, the son of Joseph and Gail (Knowles) Pekar.

He was a New York State corrections officer at Washington Correctional Facility in Comstock from Aug. 1984 through March 31, 2014, when he retired.

He loved music and books, especially fantasy genre, his favorites being “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit.” He also enjoyed Dungeons and Dragons. Ron was an avid stamp collector. He and Alma enjoyed traveling to various museums and historic sites throughout the northeast.

Ron was predeceased by an uncle Robert Pekar. He is survived by his parents and his loving wife Alma (Manlimos) Pekar. He leaves behind his children Erik and his companion Vera and Valerie. He will be missed by his extended family and his aunts and uncles, including Frank Pekar of Granville, Pat of Florida, Mary Jane Firebaugh of California and Wayne Knowles (Linda) of Arkansas. He will be fondly remembered by his best friend John Osbourne.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 15, at 11 a.m. at the Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville. Burial will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Middle Granville.

Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 14, at the funeral home. Masks must be worn at all times while inside the funeral home. The number of people allowed in the funeral home is limited. Visitors will be advised at the door of the procedures.

In appreciation for all the help given by the Granville Rescue Squad and Penrhyn Hose Company in Middle Granville the family has asked that if you wish to remember Ronald that you do so with a donation to either of these organizations.

Comments

comments

Drive Your Cares Away - Join St. Catherine’s Center for Children at Colonie Golf & Country Club on Tuesday, September 29 for the 2nd Annual Dr. Arthur J. Wallingford Memorial Golf Outing

About Dee Dee Carroll

View all posts by Dee Dee Carroll
August 10, 2020

Two charged with making meth in Whitehall

police

Two Whitehall men were allegedly making methamphetamine in Whitehall’s Budget Inn on U.S. Route 4. At 1 a.m. Sunday, State […]

August 9, 2020

Ask Matt – Why didn’t ‘Modern Love’ on Prime Time get more Emmy love?

Question: None of the actresses from Modern Love on Prime got nominated in a comedy. Why do you think? –Mike, […]

August 9, 2020

Jessica Brown Findlay time travels from ‘Downton Abbey’ to a ‘Brave New World’

By Taylor Neumann Jessica Brown Findlay (Downton Abbey) stars in the television adaptation of the classic dystopian novel Brave New […]

August 9, 2020

Rick’s Picks – NBC’s fall preview

By Rick Gables NBC will enter the fall season with a strong schedule of 16 returning dramas, comedies and alternative […]

August 9, 2020

ReMIND, ReWIND – Owning a piece of the King

One lifelong collector shows how being a fan means there’s never enough Elvis. By David Cohea, ReMIND Magazine Joe Krein, […]

August 9, 2020

Cheers & Jeers – ‘At Home with Amy Sedaris’ and Food Network

weekAug920_JessicaBrownFindlay

By Damian Holbrook Cheers to At Home with Amy Sedaris for bringing down the house. With guest stars like Paul […]

August 7, 2020

Putorti’s Market is for sale

Putorti's Market on Broadway in Whitehall, New York.

By Jay Mullen Fra and Cheryl Putorti were working behind the counter, serving the line of customers in their market […]

August 6, 2020

Canal maintenance finished, Lock 12 reopening

Lock_12_of_the_Champlain_Canal_in_Whitehall,_NY

By Jay Mullen After months of waiting, Lock 12 of the Champlain Canal will be reopening Friday, Aug. 6, at […]

August 6, 2020

North Country FreePress, August 7, 2020

August 6, 2020

Lakes Region FreePress, August 7, 2020

August 5, 2020

Whitehall Times 8.6.20

August 5, 2020

Granville Sentinel 8.6.20