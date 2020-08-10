August 10, 2020

Two charged with making meth in Whitehall


T wo Whitehall men were allegedly making methamphetamine in Whitehall’s Budget Inn on U.S. Route 4.

At 1 a.m. Sunday, State Police arrested David T. Duncan, 26 and Daniel S. Murray, 38, charging the pair with unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine, a felony, criminal possession of precursors of methamphetamine, also a felony, and criminal possession of methamphetamine manufacturing material, a misdemeanor.

State Police responded to the Budget Inn in Whitehall early Saturday evening, after receiving a complaint that Duncan and Murray were involved in cooking methamphetamine at that location. Upon arrival, Troopers interviewed Duncan and observed materials consistent with the manufacturing of methamphetamine inside his hotel room.

A search warrant was obtained and evidence of methamphetamine production was secured by the New York State Police Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team.

Duncan and Murray were taken into custody and processed and transported to Washington County Jail to await arraignment.

