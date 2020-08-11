August 11, 2020

Florida computer company takes ownership of former TD Bank building


By Matthew Saari

The sale of the former TD Bank building on Main Street has closed. The buyer is Compu-Design USA, a Florida-based retailer of computer hardware, software, accessories and telecommunication devices.

Laura Chadwick, Washington County’s director of Real Property, confirmed the property deed was filed on Thursday, Aug. 6.

“It finally did come through,” said Chadwick.

A call to Compu-Design USA requesting comment went unreturned by press time.

The property, which went to auction in July, was purchased for $70,000, Chadwick said.

The sale of the former bank building has garnered much attention from local residents for a number of years, since it went on the market in 2017 when TD Bank consolidated its local operations to its Quaker Street address.

Built in 1975, the Main Street property features a single-story, 5,723-square-foot commercial building on a .06-acre corner lot. The county Real Property website indicates the property is assessed at $390,000 and carries with it a $14,373.41 tax burden as of 2019.

After sitting on the market for two years, the property brokers, CBRE of Albany, enlisted Ten-X Commercial Real Estate to auction the property late last year. The village and town of Granville decided to partake in the auction jointly, with the goal of creating a joint municipal center.

This in turn sparked months of heated debates among local officials, who defended their position staunchly, and local residents who disparaged the decision.

Following monthly debates, the village and town pulled out of the deal in March, with both municipalities retrieving their vested down payment in May.

August 5, 2020

