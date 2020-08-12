Obituary: Terry E. Knipes

Terry E. Knipes, 58, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Terry was born on January 21, 1962. He was the son of Terry & Sheila Knipes. Terry retired from Great Meadow Correctional Facility in May 2007. He enjoyed snowmobiling. golfing and NASCAR. He mostly enjoyed spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife Melissa, three children Samantha (Corey), Terry and Kristina (Tanner) and his three grandchildren; Kaden, Jayla and Felicity. He is also survived by his parents, Terry & Sheila Knipes; two brothers Richard (Carol) and David (Michelle); several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his extended family and many friends.

In keeping with Terry’s wishes there will be no calling hours. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.

Donations can be made to the Cancer Society.

