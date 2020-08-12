School reopening plan OK’d, community meetings set

By Jay Mullen

The Granville Board of Education unanimously approved the school district’s reopening plan at its meeting on Monday, Aug. 10.

There has been a change to the plan due to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s mandates.

School superintendent Thomas McGurl said Gov. Cuomo has made it mandatory that schools hold at least three community meetings unless they are one of the big five schools. Schools also must hold an all-staff forum.

“People will be able to dial in as well as connect through Google Meet if they want the video portion of it,” McGurl said.

These community meetings must be completed prior to Friday, Aug. 21. The meetings will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 5 p.m. and Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 6:30 p.m.

For more information on these forums go to the school’s website at www.granvillecsd.org .

McGurl said he thinks that things will change as we grow closer to the start of the school year.

“We have a plan right now. Do I feel it’s going to stay the same? No,” he said.

People have been asking about COVID testing and if the school will be providing the tests. McGurl cited page 41 of the guidance documents which says that testing is a public health issue, not a school issue.

“Obviously if something along the line changes and the governor or state ed says, ‘you now have to provide COVID testing,’ we are of course going to comply with that,” he said.

McGurl mentioned potential push back, saying that they are not medical professionals.

“We would need the guidance, whether it’s from public health or the department of health or the county. We are going to need the guidance on how to facilitate that and go through that whole process,” he said.

With the ever-changing climate that has come about due to the coronavirus pandemic it is hard to say whether the plan that has been submitted will be the final plan. It is all dependent upon any incoming information and guidance from the state or the county.

According to McGurl, the response from the community regarding the plan has been positive. Not everyone is happy with it but they say that it is well thought out and easy to read.

“It’s a series of compromises and best choices out of a lot of bad choices,” he said.

