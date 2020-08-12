Wells Village Library plans books and ice cream event

On Thursday, Aug. 20, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., the Wells Village Library will host an evening of books and ice cream featuring the Mr. Ding A Ling ice cream truck.

“This one is especially for kids up to age 12,” explained librarian Gina Ellis. “Children will enter the library with a parent, choose a book, then exit another door where board of trustees member Anne Constantinos will distribute one large picture hunt puzzle to each family. From there, children will go to the ice cream truck and choose a free treat. This program is a fun way to encourage summer reading and family time.”

Children over the age of two and all accompanying adults must wear protective face masks and observe social distancing guidelines. This is a light rain or shine event. If it storms, the library will reschedule.

For more information, call the Wells Village Library at 802-645-0611, email [email protected] or visit www.WellsVillageLibrary.com. You can also “Like” the library on Facebook and follow it on Twitter @LibraryWells.

