August 12, 2020

Wells Village Library plans books and ice cream event


Wells Village Library

On Thursday, Aug. 20, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., the Wells Village Library will host an evening of books and ice cream featuring the Mr. Ding A Ling ice cream truck.

“This one is especially for kids up to age 12,” explained librarian Gina Ellis. “Children will enter the library with a parent, choose a book, then exit another door where board of trustees member Anne Constantinos will distribute one large picture hunt puzzle to each family. From there, children will go to the ice cream truck and choose a free treat. This program is a fun way to encourage summer reading and family time.”

Children over the age of two and all accompanying adults must wear protective face masks and observe social distancing guidelines. This is a light rain or shine event. If it storms, the library will reschedule.

For more information, call the Wells Village Library at 802-645-0611, email [email protected] or visit www.WellsVillageLibrary.com. You can also “Like” the library on Facebook and follow it on Twitter @LibraryWells.

Comments

comments

Drive Your Cares Away - Join St. Catherine’s Center for Children at Colonie Golf & Country Club on Tuesday, September 29 for the 2nd Annual Dr. Arthur J. Wallingford Memorial Golf Outing

Tags: ,

About Jared Stamm

View all posts by Jared Stamm
August 12, 2020

School reopening plan OK’d, community meetings set

gcs

By Jay Mullen The Granville Board of Education unanimously approved the school district’s reopening plan at its meeting on Monday, […]

August 11, 2020

Florida computer company takes ownership of former TD Bank building

td bank

By Matthew Saari The sale of the former TD Bank building on Main Street has closed. The buyer is Compu-Design […]

August 10, 2020

Obituary: Ronald J. Pekar

Ronald Pekar obit photo

Ronald Joseph Pekar, age 56, passed away at his home on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Ron was born on Dec. […]

August 10, 2020

Two charged with making meth in Whitehall

police

Two Whitehall men were allegedly making methamphetamine in Whitehall’s Budget Inn on U.S. Route 4. At 1 a.m. Sunday, State […]

August 9, 2020

Ask Matt – Why didn’t ‘Modern Love’ on Prime Time get more Emmy love?

Question: None of the actresses from Modern Love on Prime got nominated in a comedy. Why do you think? –Mike, […]

August 9, 2020

Jessica Brown Findlay time travels from ‘Downton Abbey’ to a ‘Brave New World’

By Taylor Neumann Jessica Brown Findlay (Downton Abbey) stars in the television adaptation of the classic dystopian novel Brave New […]

August 9, 2020

Rick’s Picks – NBC’s fall preview

By Rick Gables NBC will enter the fall season with a strong schedule of 16 returning dramas, comedies and alternative […]

August 9, 2020

ReMIND, ReWIND – Owning a piece of the King

One lifelong collector shows how being a fan means there’s never enough Elvis. By David Cohea, ReMIND Magazine Joe Krein, […]

August 9, 2020

Cheers & Jeers – ‘At Home with Amy Sedaris’ and Food Network

weekAug920_JessicaBrownFindlay

By Damian Holbrook Cheers to At Home with Amy Sedaris for bringing down the house. With guest stars like Paul […]

August 7, 2020

Putorti’s Market is for sale

Putorti's Market on Broadway in Whitehall, New York.

By Jay Mullen Fra and Cheryl Putorti were working behind the counter, serving the line of customers in their market […]

August 6, 2020

Canal maintenance finished, Lock 12 reopening

Lock_12_of_the_Champlain_Canal_in_Whitehall,_NY

By Jay Mullen After months of waiting, Lock 12 of the Champlain Canal will be reopening Friday, Aug. 6, at […]

August 6, 2020

North Country FreePress, August 7, 2020