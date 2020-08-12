August 12, 2020

Granville Sentinel 8.13.20

August 12, 2020

Hartford withholds payment for poor-quality road work

The Hartford town hall will still be open for its regular business hours.

By Jay Mullen Hastings Road in Hartford needs to be dug up and repaved because of the poor-quality materials used, […]

August 12, 2020

Obituary: Terry E. Knipes

terry knipes

Terry E. Knipes, 58, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Terry was born on January 21, 1962. He was […]

August 12, 2020

School to fund pre-K program If state funding isn’t provided

gcs

By Jay Mullen Granville’s Board of Education has decided to locally fund the school’s Universal Pre-kindergarten program if the state […]

August 12, 2020

Wells Village Library plans books and ice cream event

Wells Village Library

On Thursday, Aug. 20, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., the Wells Village Library will host an evening of books and […]

August 12, 2020

School reopening plan OK’d, community meetings set

gcs

By Jay Mullen The Granville Board of Education unanimously approved the school district’s reopening plan at its meeting on Monday, […]

August 11, 2020

Florida computer company takes ownership of former TD Bank building

td bank

By Matthew Saari The sale of the former TD Bank building on Main Street has closed. The buyer is Compu-Design […]

August 10, 2020

Obituary: Ronald J. Pekar

Ronald Pekar obit photo

Ronald Joseph Pekar, age 56, passed away at his home on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Ron was born on Dec. […]

August 10, 2020

Two charged with making meth in Whitehall

police

Two Whitehall men were allegedly making methamphetamine in Whitehall’s Budget Inn on U.S. Route 4. At 1 a.m. Sunday, State […]

August 9, 2020

Ask Matt – Why didn’t ‘Modern Love’ on Prime Time get more Emmy love?

Question: None of the actresses from Modern Love on Prime got nominated in a comedy. Why do you think? –Mike, […]

August 9, 2020

Jessica Brown Findlay time travels from ‘Downton Abbey’ to a ‘Brave New World’

By Taylor Neumann Jessica Brown Findlay (Downton Abbey) stars in the television adaptation of the classic dystopian novel Brave New […]

August 9, 2020

Rick’s Picks – NBC’s fall preview

By Rick Gables NBC will enter the fall season with a strong schedule of 16 returning dramas, comedies and alternative […]