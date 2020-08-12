August 12, 2020
By Jay Mullen Hastings Road in Hartford needs to be dug up and repaved because of the poor-quality materials used, […]
Terry E. Knipes, 58, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Terry was born on January 21, 1962. He was […]
By Jay Mullen Granville’s Board of Education has decided to locally fund the school’s Universal Pre-kindergarten program if the state […]
On Thursday, Aug. 20, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., the Wells Village Library will host an evening of books and […]
By Jay Mullen The Granville Board of Education unanimously approved the school district’s reopening plan at its meeting on Monday, […]
By Matthew Saari The sale of the former TD Bank building on Main Street has closed. The buyer is Compu-Design […]
Ronald Joseph Pekar, age 56, passed away at his home on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Ron was born on Dec. […]
Two Whitehall men were allegedly making methamphetamine in Whitehall’s Budget Inn on U.S. Route 4. At 1 a.m. Sunday, State […]
Question: None of the actresses from Modern Love on Prime got nominated in a comedy. Why do you think? –Mike, […]
By Taylor Neumann Jessica Brown Findlay (Downton Abbey) stars in the television adaptation of the classic dystopian novel Brave New […]
By Rick Gables NBC will enter the fall season with a strong schedule of 16 returning dramas, comedies and alternative […]