August 13, 2020
By Jay Mullen Whitehall Central School District is still waiting on members of the community to inform them if they […]
To the Editor: I cannot in good conscience sit back and watch what is unfolding at the Granville High School […]
By Jay Mullen Hastings Road in Hartford needs to be dug up and repaved because of the poor-quality materials used, […]
Terry E. Knipes, 58, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Terry was born on January 21, 1962. He was […]
By Jay Mullen Granville’s Board of Education has decided to locally fund the school’s Universal Pre-kindergarten program if the state […]
On Thursday, Aug. 20, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., the Wells Village Library will host an evening of books and […]
By Jay Mullen The Granville Board of Education unanimously approved the school district’s reopening plan at its meeting on Monday, […]
By Matthew Saari The sale of the former TD Bank building on Main Street has closed. The buyer is Compu-Design […]
Ronald Joseph Pekar, age 56, passed away at his home on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Ron was born on Dec. […]