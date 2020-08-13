August 13, 2020

Lakes Region FreePress, August 14, 2020

Parents, call school regarding transport

Whitehall Central School District eyes A/B day schedule.

By Jay Mullen Whitehall Central School District is still waiting on members of the community to inform them if they […]

August 13, 2020

My View: Granville school plan ‘not good’

To the Editor: I cannot in good conscience sit back and watch what is unfolding at the Granville High School […]

August 12, 2020

Granville Sentinel 8.13.20

August 12, 2020

Whitehall Times 8.13.20

August 12, 2020

Hartford withholds payment for poor-quality road work

The Hartford town hall will still be open for its regular business hours.

By Jay Mullen Hastings Road in Hartford needs to be dug up and repaved because of the poor-quality materials used, […]

August 12, 2020

Obituary: Terry E. Knipes

Terry E. Knipes, 58, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Terry was born on January 21, 1962. He was […]

August 12, 2020

School to fund pre-K program If state funding isn’t provided

By Jay Mullen Granville’s Board of Education has decided to locally fund the school’s Universal Pre-kindergarten program if the state […]

August 12, 2020

Wells Village Library plans books and ice cream event

Wells Village Library

On Thursday, Aug. 20, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., the Wells Village Library will host an evening of books and […]

August 12, 2020

School reopening plan OK’d, community meetings set

By Jay Mullen The Granville Board of Education unanimously approved the school district’s reopening plan at its meeting on Monday, […]

August 11, 2020

Florida computer company takes ownership of former TD Bank building

By Matthew Saari The sale of the former TD Bank building on Main Street has closed. The buyer is Compu-Design […]

August 10, 2020

Obituary: Ronald J. Pekar

Ronald Joseph Pekar, age 56, passed away at his home on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Ron was born on Dec. […]