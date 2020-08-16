August 16, 2020

Ask Matt – Will CBS’s ‘Mom’ end on a high note?


Question: CBS’s Mom has consistently been one of the strongest sitcoms for the past seven years, centering humor with real-life issues of addiction and its impact on family. Going into its eighth season, most of the characters seem to be finally transitioning into relatively more stable lives. Any inside scoop on whether the show will end after this upcoming season on a relatively high note? –Mark

Matt Roush: I’ve received a flurry of pertinent questions about Mom, which happens to be one of my favorite current sitcoms as well. While the eighth season is the second year of a two-season renewal, this is not necessarily going to be the final season, and I hope it isn’t. Mom is hardly running out of gas, and if the stars are willing and the economics make sense, there’s no reason it won’t go on for at least a few more years (hopefully with an end game announced well ahead of time). Even if this is the beginning of the end, I have no information on what’s on the horizon for these characters. But I will say that while the show has always juggled pathos and tragedy among its jokes and comedy, I hope Mom eventually leaves all of its gang of survivors in a good place. Even or maybe especially poor Wendy. I expect they’ll all still endure hard knocks along the way, because that’s the show, but I’d rather look back at it with fondness rather than sadness.

Randy Fenoli talks new season, favorite episodes and one very special dress

By Barb Oates If there's one thing fashion designer and host of TLC's Say Yes to the Dress Randy Fenoli

Rick's Picks – Fox's fall lineup

By Rick Gables The Fox fall schedule will include some promising new programming, to include the psychological thriller Next, starring

ReMIND, ReWIND – Lauren Bacall from the archives

Previously unpublished excerpts from a 1996 interview reveal some of the Hollywood legend's inspirations, strategies and humor. By Sandy Stert

Cheers & Jeers – Muppets and Ellen

By Damian Holbrook Cheers to Muppets Now for holding on to their old-school charm. Even though Disney+'s new showcase plays

Flat Iron cleanup nearly done

By Jay Mullen The long process of cleaning the Flat Iron building property finally began Monday, Aug. 10 and should […]

North Country FreePress, August 14, 2020

Lakes Region FreePress, August 14, 2020

Parents, call school regarding transport

Whitehall Central School District eyes A/B day schedule.

By Jay Mullen Whitehall Central School District is still waiting on members of the community to inform them if they […]

My View: Granville school plan ‘not good’

To the Editor: I cannot in good conscience sit back and watch what is unfolding at the Granville High School […]

Granville Sentinel 8.13.20

Whitehall Times 8.13.20

Hartford withholds payment for poor-quality road work

The Hartford town hall will still be open for its regular business hours.

By Jay Mullen Hastings Road in Hartford needs to be dug up and repaved because of the poor-quality materials used, […]