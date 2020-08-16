August 16, 2020

Cheers & Jeers – Muppets and Ellen


By Damian Holbrook

Kermit the Frog

Cheers to Muppets Now for holding on to their old-school charm. Even though Disney+’s new showcase plays on the joke that Kermit and friends are now producing a streaming series, there’s still plenty of hilarious behind-the-scenes banter and off-the-rails sketches to satisfy O.G. fans of The Muppet Show.

Cheers to Netflix for feeding our geek addiction. We’re not just bingeing the new seasons of comics-based Lucifer and The Umbrella Academy (pictured, with Aidan Gallagher and Ellen Page). The streaming service also offers fantastic cartoon Wizards: Tales of Arcadia and the video-game docuseries High Score to keep us in a state of nerd nirvana.

Jeers to The Ellen DeGeneres Show for dancing into a scandal that could have been avoided. If the reports of a toxic workplace are true, it’s kind of stunning that the “Be Kind”–branded host didn’t shut down that behind-the-scenes nastiness before it became the sort of topic other talk shows discuss.

Jeers to Emmy Snubs that still sting. While it’s baffling how voters ignored most of the Pose cast, The Outsider’s Cynthia Erivo (pictured) and Better Call Saul’s Bob Odenkirk, we’re most irked that Reese Witherspoon’s triple shot of The Morning Show, Big Little Lies and Little Fires Everywhere didn’t earn her a single acting nod.

Comments

comments

Drive Your Cares Away - Join St. Catherine’s Center for Children at Colonie Golf & Country Club on Tuesday, September 29 for the 2nd Annual Dr. Arthur J. Wallingford Memorial Golf Outing

About Jared Stamm

View all posts by Jared Stamm
August 16, 2020

Ask Matt – Will CBS’s ‘Mom’ end on a high note?

Question: CBS’s Mom has consistently been one of the strongest sitcoms for the past seven years, centering humor with real-life […]

August 16, 2020

Randy Fenoli talks new season, favorite episodes and one very special dress

Week081620_RandyFenoliSayYesDress

By Barb Oates If there’s one thing fashion designer and host of TLC’s Say Yes to the Dress Randy Fenoli […]

August 16, 2020

Rick’s Picks – Fox’s fall lineup

weekAug16_DYK_JudeLaw

By Rick Gables The Fox fall schedule will include some promising new programming, to include the psychological thriller Next, starring […]

August 16, 2020

ReMIND, ReWIND – Lauren Bacall from the archives

weekAug16_ReMIND_Bacall

Previously unpublished excerpts from a 1996 interview reveal some of the Hollywood legend’s inspirations, strategies and humor. By Sandy Stert […]

August 14, 2020

Flat Iron cleanup nearly done

FLAT IRON

By Jay Mullen The long process of cleaning the Flat Iron building property finally began Monday, Aug. 10 and should […]

August 13, 2020

North Country FreePress, August 14, 2020

August 13, 2020

Lakes Region FreePress, August 14, 2020

August 13, 2020

Parents, call school regarding transport

Whitehall Central School District eyes A/B day schedule.

By Jay Mullen Whitehall Central School District is still waiting on members of the community to inform them if they […]

August 13, 2020

My View: Granville school plan ‘not good’

gcs

To the Editor: I cannot in good conscience sit back and watch what is unfolding at the Granville High School […]

August 12, 2020

Granville Sentinel 8.13.20

August 12, 2020

Whitehall Times 8.13.20

August 12, 2020

Hartford withholds payment for poor-quality road work

The Hartford town hall will still be open for its regular business hours.

By Jay Mullen Hastings Road in Hartford needs to be dug up and repaved because of the poor-quality materials used, […]