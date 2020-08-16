Cheers & Jeers – Muppets and Ellen

By Damian Holbrook

Cheers to Muppets Now for holding on to their old-school charm. Even though Disney+’s new showcase plays on the joke that Kermit and friends are now producing a streaming series, there’s still plenty of hilarious behind-the-scenes banter and off-the-rails sketches to satisfy O.G. fans of The Muppet Show.

Cheers to Netflix for feeding our geek addiction. We’re not just bingeing the new seasons of comics-based Lucifer and The Umbrella Academy (pictured, with Aidan Gallagher and Ellen Page). The streaming service also offers fantastic cartoon Wizards: Tales of Arcadia and the video-game docuseries High Score to keep us in a state of nerd nirvana.

Jeers to The Ellen DeGeneres Show for dancing into a scandal that could have been avoided. If the reports of a toxic workplace are true, it’s kind of stunning that the “Be Kind”–branded host didn’t shut down that behind-the-scenes nastiness before it became the sort of topic other talk shows discuss.

Jeers to Emmy Snubs that still sting. While it’s baffling how voters ignored most of the Pose cast, The Outsider’s Cynthia Erivo (pictured) and Better Call Saul’s Bob Odenkirk, we’re most irked that Reese Witherspoon’s triple shot of The Morning Show, Big Little Lies and Little Fires Everywhere didn’t earn her a single acting nod.

