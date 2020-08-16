August 16, 2020

Randy Fenoli talks new season, favorite episodes and one very special dress


By Barb Oates

Randy Fenoli

If there’s one thing fashion designer and host of TLC’s Say Yes to the Dress Randy Fenoli can offer during these more uncertain times, it’s his inspiration and upbeat outlook that finds the beauty in every person he encounters.

While wedding season looks a lot different this year, Say Yes to the Dress (Saturdays) shot the new season prior to shutdowns so there’s plenty of much-missed drama to fill your time. Here, Fenoli discusses his favorite episode of the show this season, what it’s like meeting fans and offers a glimpse of his life off-camera.

This season, Fenoli shares, “There are a couple of moments that were the most exciting for me personally. One was when they called me downstairs for a fitting, which is kind of rare. I usually don’t go into fittings. I walked in and the bride is standing in my dress, but it’s the first style I ever put down the runway, Style 101, that I designed back in 1993. Her mother bought the dress from me at a trunk show that I did at Kleinfeld back in 1993 and wore the dress on her wedding day. And now her daughter was wearing it for [her] ceremony. I walked in and saw her in the dress, it was one of the most unbelievable feelings of my life, just to see one of my original designs being used again by a bride. It was really touching.”

As far as fan encounters go, “they become more and more crazy. I have to tell you, it’s hard to leave the house anymore. Even with my mask on, they still recognize me. I have a home down in Florida, and literally one day . . . a couple years ago, I was driving through the drive-thru at Wendy’s [short on time as he prepped for a hurricane] and placed my order, got up to the window and there were six people hanging out the window. She goes, “I told you, I could tell by his voice.”

Despite a hectic travel schedule, Fenoli does find time to enjoy some favorite movies, sharing that his list of favorites includes “probably a dozen. I am a movie fanatic. Honestly, when I say there’s at least a dozen, I mean it. I love Moulin Rouge! . . . The Hunger Games . . . The Matrix . . . 9 to 5. Comedies like Steel Magnolias and ThePerks of Being a Wallflower. Anything with Jennifer Lawrence. Passengers . . . I could watch anything. I love movies.”

As for television, Fenoli adds, “I watch shows that I can get in and out of, because I travel so much and my lifestyle is so crazy. But basically anything on the Food Network I love. From Chopped to Beat Bobby Flay to Guy’s Grocery Games. If I don’t have the news on all day long, I usually have the Food Network on all day long because I love to cook – I used to be a personal chef.”

Comments

comments

Drive Your Cares Away - Join St. Catherine’s Center for Children at Colonie Golf & Country Club on Tuesday, September 29 for the 2nd Annual Dr. Arthur J. Wallingford Memorial Golf Outing

About Jared Stamm

View all posts by Jared Stamm
August 16, 2020

Ask Matt – Will CBS’s ‘Mom’ end on a high note?

Question: CBS’s Mom has consistently been one of the strongest sitcoms for the past seven years, centering humor with real-life […]

August 16, 2020

Rick’s Picks – Fox’s fall lineup

weekAug16_DYK_JudeLaw

By Rick Gables The Fox fall schedule will include some promising new programming, to include the psychological thriller Next, starring […]

August 16, 2020

ReMIND, ReWIND – Lauren Bacall from the archives

weekAug16_ReMIND_Bacall

Previously unpublished excerpts from a 1996 interview reveal some of the Hollywood legend’s inspirations, strategies and humor. By Sandy Stert […]

August 16, 2020

Cheers & Jeers – Muppets and Ellen

weekAug16_CJ_MuppetsNow

By Damian Holbrook Cheers to Muppets Now for holding on to their old-school charm. Even though Disney+’s new showcase plays […]

August 14, 2020

Flat Iron cleanup nearly done

FLAT IRON

By Jay Mullen The long process of cleaning the Flat Iron building property finally began Monday, Aug. 10 and should […]

August 13, 2020

North Country FreePress, August 14, 2020

August 13, 2020

Lakes Region FreePress, August 14, 2020

August 13, 2020

Parents, call school regarding transport

Whitehall Central School District eyes A/B day schedule.

By Jay Mullen Whitehall Central School District is still waiting on members of the community to inform them if they […]

August 13, 2020

My View: Granville school plan ‘not good’

gcs

To the Editor: I cannot in good conscience sit back and watch what is unfolding at the Granville High School […]

August 12, 2020

Granville Sentinel 8.13.20

August 12, 2020

Whitehall Times 8.13.20

August 12, 2020

Hartford withholds payment for poor-quality road work

The Hartford town hall will still be open for its regular business hours.

By Jay Mullen Hastings Road in Hartford needs to be dug up and repaved because of the poor-quality materials used, […]